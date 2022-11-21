College Game Day: Six pack of Ohio State facts
It is officially rivalry week in college football, and there couldn’t be more on the line in ‘The Game.’
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in the biggest game of the year for both teams. The winner will head to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Big Ten Championship game while the other is hoping they did enough to earn a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
With a matchup featuring two of the top three teams in college football, you had to know that ESPN and College Gameday would be rolling into Columbus.
Buckeyes Wire lays out six facts about College Gameday as it pertains to the Ohio State Buckeyes and this massive matchup.
Total Apperances
(Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch)
Number: 55
No one team has appeared on College Gameday as many times as the Ohio State Buckeyes. This breaks their tie with Alabama. Michigan also breaks their tie for No. 5 all-time with their 36th appearance.
Ohio State, 55
Alabama, 54
Florida, 42
Oklahoma, 39
Michigan, 36
Florida State 35
Total Wins
Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports
Number: 38
Ohio State leads the way with 38 wins when being featured on College Gameday. They earned win No. 38 in the season opener against Notre Dame.
Ohio State: 38
Alabama: 35
Florida: 26
Oklahoma: 26
LSU: 21
Winning Percentage
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Number: 70%
Currently, Ohio State is third in winning percentage for teams with at least five appearances.
TCU: 88.9%
USC: 75%
Ohio State: 70%
Oklahoma: 67%
Alabama: 65%
Times as the host
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Number: 22
No team has hosted the weekly event more than the Ohio State Buckeyes. They join Tennessee and Texas as the only teams to host twice in the 2022 season.
Ohio State: 22
Alabama: 16
Florida: 13
LSU: 13
Number of times 'The Game' was the featured showdown
Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY Network
Number: 7
This will be the eighth meeting between these two schools as the featured game. Last year Michigan came away victorious to win the Big Ten East.
Record vs Michigan when College Game Day rolls to town
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Number: 5-2
Ohio State has gotten the better of its bitter rivals to the north. They have won five of the seven matchups, can they earn No. 6?
Wins:
2002: Ohio State 14, Michigan 9
2006: Ohio State 42, Michigan 39
2007: Ohio State 14, Michigan 3
2016: Ohio State 30, Michigan 27
2018: Ohio State 62, Michigan 39
Losses:
2003: Michigan 35, Ohio State 21
2021: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27