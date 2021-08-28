College Game Day returns
Heisman Trophy winner and ESPN football analyst Desmond Howard offer a College Game Day preview.
Kenny Ducey gives his tennis picks for Thursday's action at Winston-Salem. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)
Mikael Ymer won seven straight games to stun rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, at the Winston-Salem Open Friday to become the first Swedish ATP Tour finalist since 2011.
Week 0 is here for the College Football season. Vaughn Dalzell gives his predictions, a Adrian Martinez prop and bet on the total in Hawaii vs UCLA. (Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)
The Pac-12 won't expand, and there is still little reason to suspect the Big Ten is interested.
A look at who to watch in Week 0 of the college football season, LSU will have an eye on Hawaii-UCLA.
With just five games kicking off the college football season in week 0, there's just one game of relevance for the Oklahoma Sooners.
The college football season is almost here. Our preseason bowl projections forecast the playoff field and the rest of the postseason lineup.
After a news-filled offseason, we're less than two weeks away from the start of the college football season. Here's what you need to know.
A look at how ESPN's SP+ metrics view the order of finish in the SEC. Where are the LSU Tigers ranked?
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
A Big Ten matchup between Nebraska and Illinois helps get the pre-opening weekend started.
The goofiest quarterback competition of 2021 ended with Trevor Lawrence beating out Gardner Minshew, who notoriously said last month that he hasn’t moved his bowels in weeks because “No. 2 is not an option.” Minshew will now have a chance, in theory, to become something more than No. 2 in Philadelphia. The Jaguars are trading [more]
While the Browns roster is stacked, there are areas of concern that could be addressed as the team tries to get down to a 53-man roster. Two Texans are reportedly on the trading block that could intrigue Cleveland:
The Steelers gave quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph the night off so they could get a good look at backups Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs in Friday night’s preseason finale. It did not go well. Haskins started and played poorly, while Dobbs entered the game in the third quarter and got hurt. Steelers coach [more]
Once again, Patrick Mahomes is bending physics to his will. The Vikings are the latest victims of this phenomenon.
The Big 12 should be in survival expansion mode with the Pac-12’s decision to stand pat.
For more than a month, Deshaun Watson and the Texans have awkwardly coexisted. Watson attends meetings, but he barely practices. One of the best players in the entire NFL, he continues to be the fourth-string quarterback on the Houston roster. Nothing has happened to change that. By Tuesday, something likely will. As the Texans reduce [more]
With such a deep, talented pool at WR, Matt Harmon analyzes which of the biggest stars could finish as the top scorer in 2021 fantasy.
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
Patriots analyst Scott Zolak's opinion of Cam Newton and rap music is more dangerous than the usual bad take, and here's why.