College Game Day: Kirk Herbstreit picks LSU as his sleeper team

A new season of college football means College GameDay returns to ESPN. In week zero there were only a handful of games on the docket, instead of spending most of the program discussing those games the analysts debated on CFP and conference winners.

When it came to discussing the SEC, Kirk Herbstreit went with Alabama winning the conference yet again over Georgia. Two top-five teams that some believe will both be in the College Football Playoffs by season’s end. The LSU Tigers are coming off a very average season and they have plenty of questions as they are less than a week from kicking off the season. Herbstreit does have some faith in Ed Orgeron as he picked his sleeper team, the Bayou Bengals.

“A sleeper, there’s a few for me, but I’m gonna say LSU. I keep talking about (Derek Stingley). This is a team that not only had a bad year, they were embarrassed. They were humiliated a year ago. I got to believe there’s too much pride on that roster for LSU to go through what they went through last year.” – per 247Sports

Herbstreit believes that UCLA will be a handful in game one of the year for the Tigers. UCLA won their opener against Hawaii 44-10. The team buried the Rainbow Warriors in the first quarter where it was 24-3. The LSU team will be a much tougher fight than the one they saw from Hawaii. The Tigers defense is hungry and ready to prove last year was an anomaly, while Max Johnson wants to prove that the final two games are what this offense can be.

LSU and UCLA kick off the season at 7:30 pm CST on Sept. 4 in the Rose Bowl.

