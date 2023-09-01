College Football: Xavier Wishert leads Abilene Christian past Northern Colorado in opener

Jim Ned grad Xavier Wishert ran for two touchdowns as Abilene Christian opened the season with a 31-11 victory over Northern Colorado in a non-conference football game Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium.

ACU rolled up 493 total yards, including 268 rushing, while holding the Bears to 190 total yards.

How it happened

ACU scored on its first two possessions for a 14-0 lead before the Bears recorded a first down — getting a 12-yard TD pass from San Angelo Central grad Maverick McIvor to Rovaughn Banks Jr. and a 2-yard TD run by Wishert.

Wishert, a redshirt freshman, got in the end zone on his second collegiate carry.

Jay’Veon Sunday added a 12-yard TD run for a 21-0 lead with 8:08 to play in the second quarter. The Bears’ Hunter Green kicked a 31-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.

Kyle Ramsey kicked a 40-yard field goal early in the third quarter for ACU, before Wishert scored his second TD — an 18-yard run and a 31-3 Wildcat lead.

The Bears finally found the end zone, when Jacob Sirmon threw a 4-yard TD pass to Alec Pell with 7:57 remaining in the game.

