College football writer buries Lincoln Riley: not ‘as good as his record indicates’

As someone who has written about college football for over 20 years, I know enough about the job to realize that sometimes, an editor will ask a columnist or staff writer to write a piece which stirs the drink and gets people to react. I don’t know if this is what happened at Mike Farrell Sports, but it’s certainly possible. Therefore, as you read the following article by Kyle Golik at Mike Farrell Sports, realize that this might not be the writer’s own idea so much as the game plan his “coach” wanted him to execute.

USC fans would certainly say the game plan wasn’t the best one ever conceived, or at least, that it wasn’t implemented as well as it could be.

Golik collected a list of five coaches who aren’t as good as their records indicate. That’s a genuinely interesting topic, perfect for summer talking season right before the start of August camp.

Including Lincoln Riley on that list? Not good. Not smart.

Let’s go inside the details of this column and pick them apart:

RILEY'S OFFENSES ARE GREAT, BUT ...

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) react in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Golik acknowledges that Riley’s offenses put up huge numbers, noting that Riley is college football’s ultimate “Quarterback Whisperer” and that his offenses have never averaged fewer than 43.2 points per game or finished lower than No. 8 in the FBS.

However: Golik then goes in on Riley with this remark:

“But beyond the defensive issues, when you put a microscope on Riley’s offenses, you begin to find imperfections, especially against top defenses.”

So it’s not even an argument against Riley based on his bad defenses, which should obviously and always be the starting point of any credible case that Riley is overrated. No, it’s the offenses.

What? Really?

THE STATISTICS

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Kyler Murray (1) react after an Oklahoma touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter of the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Golik notes that “Since 2018, Riley’s teams are 6-7 against Power Five teams that finish in the top 30 in scoring defense. In eight of those games, the opponents outgain Riley’s vaunted offenses.”

Yeah, because Riley’s defenses allow tons of yards, not because the offenses are supposedly exposed.

RILEY VS TOP-30 DEFENSES

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the all against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The idea that Riley’s record against top-30 defenses and negative yardage differentials against top-30 defenses is a product of his offenses being overrated or exposed just doesn’t pass the sniff test. Above you will see a photo of the Oklahoma-Alabama 2018 Orange Bowl. Oklahoma’s offense played well against Alabama’s top-30 defense, but since OU’s defense was a sieve all game long, Kyler Murray never had a prayer of outscoring Tua Tagovailoa and the Tide in a playoff semifinal.

Also realize that Oklahoma scored 48 points against Kirby Smart and Georgia in that classic 2018 Rose Bowl playoff semifinal. It wasn’t the offense which lost OU the game. Weirdly, Riley lost that game by not trusting his offense to get half a yard at the Georgia 15.5-yard line in overtime.

The offenses are not the problem for Riley-coached teams. This is an extremely weird way to make an argument.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the second quarter of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Golik continues to focus on Riley’s offenses as the problem:

“The offensive depreciation is also noticeable as Riley’s teams average nearly 14 fewer points per game against these defenses than off of his career average (43.2 points per game average in his career to 29.8 points per game in these 13 games).”

Averaging 30 points per game against top-30 defenses doesn’t seem like a searing indictment of Riley’s offenses. Are we missing something here? In 2022 at USC, the Oregon State game was a true clunker. The lower point total against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game could be chalked up to the Caleb Williams injury. (Utah fans: We’re not assigning the loss itself to the injury, only USC’s lower point total, just to be clear. Thank you.)

Riley’s offenses scoring 30 points on an “off day” doesn’t seem like a dunk against Riley; it seems like an indication that even when a lot of things don’t go well, Riley’s offenses can still find ways to score.

Also not mentioned in this conversation: The struggles Riley’s offenses had at Oklahoma in 2020 and 2021 under Spencer Rattler account for several of these lower scores. Oklahoma never scored fewer than 28 points from 2017 through 2019 under Riley. In 2020, it scored under 28 twice. In 2021, three times, two of them under Rattler and once under the freshman-year version of Caleb Williams.

STILL MORE ON RILEY'S OFFENSES

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley shouts after players went out of bounds into the Oklahoma bench area after a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31.

Golik isn’t done. He also writes that Riley’s offenses “have tended to feast to an extreme amount on below-average defenses.

“In six seasons as a head coach, Riley has faced 31 opponents that finished 80th or worse in scoring defense, including 19 who finished 100th or worse.”

“Last season, Riley’s Trojans faced six opponents that finished 90th or worse in scoring defense with five being 100th or worse. (Rice, Stanford, Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, and UCLA.)”

And?

And?

We’re waiting for the punch line here.

Golik says the following: “The combination of playing poor defense themselves and playing frequently against poor defenses always seems to come back to bite Riley’s teams in the biggest of moments.”

Playing poor defense? Absolutely correct. No one would dispute that. However, the idea that Riley’s offenses get exposed and leave his teams under-resourced against top opposition simply doesn’t hold up.

As noted earlier, Oklahoma did not lose to Georgia in the Rose Bowl because of its offense. Beyond that, consider the Cotton Bowl. USC converted nearly every third down, had a huge advantage in time of possession — nearly 20 minutes (39:49 to 20:11) — and didn’t punt a single time against Tulane. The offense had two bad plays the whole game, the Caleb Williams interception and the safety late in the game, caused by Mario Williams’ botched kick return.

The idea that Lincoln Riley’s offenses have anything to do with Riley’s struggles and his toughest defeats as a head coach just doesn’t pass the test.

KEY FACT ABOUT LINCOLN RILEY (AND WHY HIS OFFENSES AREN'T TO BLAME)

NORMAN, OK – APRIL 24: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners talks with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch before their spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

From 2017 through 2021, Riley lost only one game in which his Oklahoma defense allowed fewer than 37 points in a game. That was the 2021 loss at Baylor, in which Riley was mentally out the door and ready to come to USC.

Riley’s OU teams lost games by scores of 38-31, 38-35, and 37-30 in his five years as Sooner head coach. Those were his worst offensive performances in games his Sooner teams lost. (Two Rattler games from 2021 were worse offensive performances overall, but Oklahoma won those games, against Nebraska and West Virginia.)

It’s exactly like Year 1 at USC. Whenever the Trojan defense was somewhat competent, Riley never lost last season. USC’s three losses in the 2022 season came in games when the Trojan defense allowed 43 or more points.

Offenses really have nothing to do with Riley’s flaws as a head coach. Riley has plenty of flaws, but very minimally and peripherally on offense. It’s a dog that won’t hunt.

To be very clear, we’re not slamming Golik for saying Riley is overrated — at least not centrally, only secondarily. (There are other coaches far more deserving of the “overrated” tag, but that’s a separate discussion.) We’re slamming him mostly for bringing Riley’s offenses into the conversation. They don’t belong in it.

IRONY: THE REST OF GOLIK'S COLUMN IS ACTUALLY REALLY GOOD

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The rest of Golik’s column is strong and makes total sense. He notes that Jimbo Fisher has lost the mustard on his fastball, which is entirely true.

That’s a good piece of insight from Golik.

CHIP KELLY IS OVERRATED

Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Golik identifies Chip Kelly as another overrated coach. To the extent that Kelly has never lived up to his Oregon years since leaving Eugene, the idea that he’s overrated merits real consideration. That’s a solid line of analysis from Golik.

MATT CAMPBELL

Nov 6, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell looks on during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Golik identifies Campbell as an overrated coach. To the extent that Campbell hasn’t replicated his 2020 pandemic year at Iowa State, and given that 2020 provided all sorts of distortions in results for coaches around the country (such as Tom Allen and Indiana being great while Michigan and Jim Harbaugh were terrible), that’s another reasonably good take by Golik.

MIKE GUNDY

Nov 2, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks back towards his bench during the fourth quarter of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State defeated TCU 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Golik also includes Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy on his overrated list. This might not be a great selection, but it is true that Oklahoma State doesn’t play or beat elite nonconference opponents. To that extent, Golik has a point.

OVERRATED COACHES

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald hugs defensive back Cameron Mitchell (2) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

If Pat Fitzgerald had not been fired before the 2023 season, he would have entered the season as one of college football’s most overrated coaches. Fitzgerald was linked to NFL rumors in the past, and it never made sense. Sure, he had a few amazing seasons at Northwestern, but he had a lot of terrible seasons mixed in with those great years. It doesn’t mean he was a bad coach in terms of wins and losses, but the reputation exceeded the reality.

One wonders if Golik had to replace Fitz with someone else at the last minute and put Riley in. Maybe that explains it.

At any rate, we want to be clear: Golik was writing something meant to elicit a reaction. We get it. There is a case to be made that Lincoln Riley is overrated, so the idea itself isn’t completely ludicrous.

However: There are other coaches far more overrated than Lincoln Riley is. Second and more centrally, Riley’s offenses have so little to do with his flaws and failings as a head coach. Just stick to the bad defenses.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire