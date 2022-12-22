What the college football world is saying nationally about Oregon’s banner signing day

After the first day of the national signing period comes to a close, it’s pretty common to see recruiting websites put out a list of their biggest winners and losers from the day. They usually highlights schools and coaches who made up the most ground and got the biggest commitments, while others are acknowledge for dropping the ball before crossing the finish line.

No matter where you look after December 21, it will be hard to find anyone who is saying that a team had a better day than the Oregon Ducks.

Dan Lanning stole the show on Wednesday as the early signing period opened up, completing a total of four flips — two of which came from Notre Dame — and landing a pair of 5-star recruits in Peyton Bowen and Matayo Uiagalelei. On top of that, the Ducks also landed transfer portal OT Ajani Cornelius, while signing all but one member of their current commits, including 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey.

As you would guess, the Ducks were the talk of the town in the college football world, trending on social media from sunrise to sunset. Here’s a look at what some of the top national media members and the rest of the college football world is saying about the Ducks:

Grab the money and run

Live look at @CoachDanLanning in South Bend right now pic.twitter.com/s2G1TBIWca — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) December 21, 2022

Championship building

"If you want a championship product in Oregon… this is what it looks like" pic.twitter.com/eaJcjNyvIL — ☘️LegalizeQuack☘️ (@Legalize_Quack) December 21, 2022

What position does he play?

Rumors are he is signing with Oregon https://t.co/NkI7qtl5RO — Tangawizi (@Fecta23) December 21, 2022

DJU weighs in

Congrats UCE this been your Dream school since you were a kid and no one deserves this more then you!! Oregon is getting the best player in the WORLD!!! #SCODUCKS💚💛 #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/rgX7ul6Wik — DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) December 21, 2022

Tough look for Justin Wilcox

The 247Composite score of 7 players Oregon added to its 2023 recruiting class today (157.46) would rank ahead of Cal's class. Add in 4 P5 transfers and those 11 players would rank 6th in the Pac-12, 37th nationally.

3 weeks of talent acquisition, plus the rest of a top 10 class. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 22, 2022

Pretty good!

A statement on Oregon's early signing day and class of 2023 pic.twitter.com/3xHX6rWQ0p — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) December 21, 2022

Free drinks for life

Rematch?

If you took every single defensive player that Oregon signed today and threw them into the 4th quarter against OSU with zero practice and said "okay guys, stop them from scoring 21 points in the next 15 minutes." they would have. — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) December 21, 2022

Ducks vs. Rams, who you got?

If Oregon keeps up this spending much longer they’re gonna be in the NFC West — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 21, 2022

David Hicks watch?

247Sports Recruiting Director Steve Wiltfong said that "Oregon is the hottest team in the country" on the recruiting trail and could make some serious momentum over the early signing period. The Ducks are still in it for multiple 5-Star players as well as some highly rated flips pic.twitter.com/G38VR60lEH — MikeBlackFB (@MikeBlackCFB) December 21, 2022

Hold my beer

UCLA flipped Dante and everyone had a celebration. Oregon said bet and went bazooka on the market lolol https://t.co/3o1LldkNVZ — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) December 21, 2022

Nothing new

Not sure why the anti-Oregon crowd is in a tizzy. The Ducks began recruiting like an SEC school the day Cristobal took over. Nothing changed with the coaching change. Three top-10 classes in the last five years. https://t.co/mwwP9vQLuZ — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 22, 2022

Must-read from Ari

I don't care if Dan Lanning himself had to drive to Walter White's storage facility in Albuquerque with a nylon bag and hand-deliver it to the 5-star prospects. On Oregon, it's class and your poor temperament: https://t.co/4lrNDScw8S — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 21, 2022

Who wants some money?

“They said what about me?”

Phil Knight when Oregon got outbid for a 5⭐️ QB By UCLA pic.twitter.com/Ax7Kr4BJhd — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) December 21, 2022

Set up for long-term success

Kudos to Oregon on a phenomenal Signing Day. A lot of these NIL collectives are amateur hour operations. Oregon’s Division Street is basically a mini-Nike, run by former execs there. pic.twitter.com/MbZfDHcbm2 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 22, 2022

Shough or Novosad?

Huge news this morning as Oregon flips Baylor committ, Austin Novosad pic.twitter.com/IGcw2Brxfh — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) December 21, 2022

They have to let you commit, it’s the law!

If you’re in line to commit to oregon football, STAY IN LINE — James Vos (@WhosTheVos) December 21, 2022

Make any new enemies today?

Oregon has pissed off USC, Oklahoma and Nd fans in one day… pic.twitter.com/5oiiZA7hUU — B-Stro (@stromio1) December 21, 2022

“Nothing and stop me!”

Oregon fans right now pic.twitter.com/RvMHGQsSBK — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 21, 2022

Must-read from Tyson

Mario Cristobal trained Oregon fans to expect Christmas a week early. Still, what Dan Lanning and the Ducks pulled off today was something different. https://t.co/LVHcUUHAYz — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) December 22, 2022

The Dan Face

That’s a lot of Ducks

🦆 🦆 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆 — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) December 21, 2022

A great sales pitch

This video is everything you need to know about Dan Lanning 🦆 https://t.co/O9GoILVmfG — Flock (@TheFlockIsHot) December 22, 2022

Who wants to join?

Dan Lanning on his way to steal your recruits pic.twitter.com/Qg9kLYQndd — CJ (@vamospatos) December 21, 2022

A special day

What Dan Lanning is doing rn pic.twitter.com/YrKVt1hZ55 — Ryder (@CoolRyde) December 21, 2022

Relationships matter

Most impressive signing day so far? Dan Lanning and Oregon, by far. Absolutely killing it on the recruiting trail. And for everyone that wants to say it's just money… Still gotta have those relationships first. — Gary Segars (@GaryWCE) December 21, 2022

