What the college football world is saying nationally about Oregon’s banner signing day

Zachary Neel
·5 min read

After the first day of the national signing period comes to a close, it’s pretty common to see recruiting websites put out a list of their biggest winners and losers from the day. They usually highlights schools and coaches who made up the most ground and got the biggest commitments, while others are acknowledge for dropping the ball before crossing the finish line.

No matter where you look after December 21, it will be hard to find anyone who is saying that a team had a better day than the Oregon Ducks.

Dan Lanning stole the show on Wednesday as the early signing period opened up, completing a total of four flips — two of which came from Notre Dame — and landing a pair of 5-star recruits in Peyton Bowen and Matayo Uiagalelei. On top of that, the Ducks also landed transfer portal OT Ajani Cornelius, while signing all but one member of their current commits, including 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey.

As you would guess, the Ducks were the talk of the town in the college football world, trending on social media from sunrise to sunset. Here’s a look at what some of the top national media members and the rest of the college football world is saying about the Ducks:

Grab the money and run

Championship building

What position does he play?

DJU weighs in

Tough look for Justin Wilcox

Pretty good!

Free drinks for life

Rematch?

Ducks vs. Rams, who you got?

David Hicks watch?

Hold my beer

Nothing new

Must-read from Ari

Who wants some money?

“They said what about me?”

Set up for long-term success

Shough or Novosad?

They have to let you commit, it’s the law!

Make any new enemies today?

“Nothing and stop me!”

Must-read from Tyson

The Dan Face

That’s a lot of Ducks

A great sales pitch

Who wants to join?

A special day

Relationships matter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories