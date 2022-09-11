The college football world reacts to Washington State shocking Wisconsin at Camp Randall

Graham Mertz played extremely well, Wisconsin dominated time of possession, and the Badgers had over twice as many first downs as the Washington State Cougars on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall. The Badgers also lost the football game 17-14.

Nothing quite made sense on a strange Saturday, as self-inflicted mistakes from Wisconsin and high-level play from the Cougars defense sparked an upset at Camp Randall.

The Badgers dropped to 1-1 early in the season in spite of Mertz throwing for a pair of touchdowns and 227 yards. How did Wisconsin Twitter and national college football Twitter react to the loss? Here is a look:

Well, it won't be pretty

Iowa vs Wisconsin is going to be the worst game of Football ever played — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 10, 2022

Wisconsin wasn't the only team to be part of an upset

Today in college football so far: No. 1 Alabama hangs on for 20-19 win over Texas. No. 6 Texas A&M loses to App State at home. Iowa scored a touchdown. No. 8 Notre Dame loses to Marshall at home. No. 19 Wisconsin loses to Washington State at home. — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 10, 2022

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert after the game:

“I just can’t wait to find my wife and kids! It’s a big moment and I’m just really excited and proud of our football team.. proud of Cougs everywhere.. it means a lot” – an emotional Jake Dickert after a Cougs upset win over No. 19 Wisconsin. Embraced by his family after. CHILLS pic.twitter.com/auu6NI8OUo — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) September 10, 2022

We've seen this one before:

Story continues

Me watching Wisconsin play football pic.twitter.com/Q7ZK0xMCZe — Bo Tilly 보석 🇰🇷✌🏽 (@BoTilly) September 10, 2022

We've had better Saturday's:

Me watching Wisconsin football every Saturday in the fall: pic.twitter.com/86Mnamlo2L — Erik Haslam (@haslametrics) September 10, 2022

Tough day for ranked teams:

Unreal week of CFB… 💥 Washington State over No. 19 Wisconsin (17-14)

💥 Marshall over No. 8 Notre Dame (26-21)

💥 App State over No. 6 Texas A&M (17-14) And it's still not over 👀 pic.twitter.com/2iSBELIAls — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2022

He really was:

sounds crazy to say…Graham Mertz is this team's offense right now. — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) September 10, 2022

He did enough to win it:

#Badgers now 0-7 when Graham Mertz has to pass 24 times or more. Frankly, that one should have been his. He did enough, especially on third down in the red zone, to get UW over the top on an off game. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) September 10, 2022

Marquette fans? Really?

#mubb Twitter when Notre Dame and Wisconsin lose in football pic.twitter.com/hfpK4MZwJ6 — Joe McCann (@JoeMcCann3) September 10, 2022

Crazy day for the sport:

So far today, there have been three upsets by an underdog of 17 points or more: 1. Marshall (+20.5) beats Notre Dame, 26-21

2. App State (+18.5) beats Texas A&M, 17-14

3. Washington State (+17.5) beats Wisconsin, 17-14 There is nothing like college football. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire