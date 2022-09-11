The college football world reacts to Washington State shocking Wisconsin at Camp Randall

Asher Low
Graham Mertz played extremely well, Wisconsin dominated time of possession, and the Badgers had over twice as many first downs as the Washington State Cougars on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall. The Badgers also lost the football game 17-14.

Nothing quite made sense on a strange Saturday, as self-inflicted mistakes from Wisconsin and high-level play from the Cougars defense sparked an upset at Camp Randall.

The Badgers dropped to 1-1 early in the season in spite of Mertz throwing for a pair of touchdowns and 227 yards. How did Wisconsin Twitter and national college football Twitter react to the loss? Here is a look:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

