College football world reacts to Tommy Rees leaving Notre Dame for Alabama

Nick Shepkowski
·5 min read

Two days ago it wasn’t on anyone’s mind but 48 hours later here we are and Tommy Rees is bolting Notre Dame for Alabama.  If you follow Notre Dame closely enough, you’ve heard enough about how Rees is seen nationally and with his career desires, you knew it was only a matter of time before he’d be leaving South Bend.

However, we pretty much all thought it’d be for an NFL job or head coaching position one day.  Not another collegiate offensive coordinator spot.

But that’s the world we live in as Marcus Freeman now transitions in what will be one the most important decisions he has in his time at Notre Dame.  Who will he pursue as his next offensive coordinator?

The news came as a surprise on Thursday but with everything seemingly pointing to Rees going, the report that came Friday felt inevitable.  Here is how the college football world reacted to the news of Rees departing.

David Pollack

Says Rees hiring is Alabama trying to come for Georgia

Connor McGregor weighs in

For the sake of conversation we will say this solely about Tommy Rees and not about his heritage.  (sarcasm)

Kelly vs. Saban?

R.J. Young of Fox Sports brings up a compelling point…

NASCAR comparison for Rees

I wonder if he’ll get to wave the green flag at Talladega now?

One Bama fan not worried about lack of 'splash'

While yours truly says this is more of a splash hiring than it’s getting some credit for being.

Lateral Move?

Listen, I’m as passionate of Notre Dame fan as there is but for a guy who seems to have dreams of being a head coach or calling plays in the NFL before long, this move has the potential to get him there quicker than the one he is currently in.

Most honest take on the internet today

Props to you for the honesty, Wesley.

Dan Orlovsky shows Rees love...again

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky might be the biggest Tommy Rees supporter in the world.  That didn’t change with Friday’s news.

Interesting wording on the news...

Maybe Matt just accidentally left off the letters “ter” at the end of the word before QB?

Rees reunited with old quarterback target

Really wish we would have seen him with Hartman but such is life.

Tom Fornelli being Tom Fornelli

 

Notre Dame running back weighs in

Real reason Saban hired Rees...

Well played.

