College football world reacts to Tommy Rees leaving Notre Dame for Alabama

Two days ago it wasn’t on anyone’s mind but 48 hours later here we are and Tommy Rees is bolting Notre Dame for Alabama. If you follow Notre Dame closely enough, you’ve heard enough about how Rees is seen nationally and with his career desires, you knew it was only a matter of time before he’d be leaving South Bend.

However, we pretty much all thought it’d be for an NFL job or head coaching position one day. Not another collegiate offensive coordinator spot.

But that’s the world we live in as Marcus Freeman now transitions in what will be one the most important decisions he has in his time at Notre Dame. Who will he pursue as his next offensive coordinator?

The news came as a surprise on Thursday but with everything seemingly pointing to Rees going, the report that came Friday felt inevitable. Here is how the college football world reacted to the news of Rees departing.

David Pollack

Says Rees hiring is Alabama trying to come for Georgia

We all know that Georgia Football is the King of CFB right now but Alabama is dang sure trying to change that. Signed #1 recruiting class. New DC coming soon. Upgraded their OC today to Tommy Rees. Legit stud play caller! — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) February 3, 2023

Connor McGregor weighs in

Irish proud – always. 🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 3, 2023

For the sake of conversation we will say this solely about Tommy Rees and not about his heritage. (sarcasm)

Kelly vs. Saban?

R.J. Young of Fox Sports brings up a compelling point…

1. The take isn't that Tommy Rees left Notre Dame for Alabama. 2. The take is Tommy Rees wouldn't take that same job working for Brian Kelly at LSU. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) February 3, 2023

NASCAR comparison for Rees

I wonder if he’ll get to wave the green flag at Talladega now?

I told someone today that Tommy Rees is like a really good crew chief who hasn’t had the caliber of driver or pit crew…let’s see what he can do with an upgrade in talent. I’m fascinated for many reasons. — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) February 3, 2023

One Bama fan not worried about lack of 'splash'

While yours truly says this is more of a splash hiring than it’s getting some credit for being.

Tommy Rees might not be the splash hire that Alabama fans were really wanting But I’d argue hiring a failed TE’s coach out of New England (Brian Daboll) and a disgraced alcoholic NFL head coach (Sark) worked out pretty damn well Y’all gotta trust Saban more — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) February 3, 2023

Lateral Move?

Listen, I’m as passionate of Notre Dame fan as there is but for a guy who seems to have dreams of being a head coach or calling plays in the NFL before long, this move has the potential to get him there quicker than the one he is currently in.

Making a lateral move to leave Notre Dame is quite the look for Tommy Rees. Everyone out here is going to say they respect the decision, and this might be controversial, but I just don’t at all. This wasn’t a promotion. A lateral move… seriously? From your alma mater? C’mon. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) February 3, 2023

Most honest take on the internet today

Props to you for the honesty, Wesley.

My take on Tommy Rees is that I didn’t even know there was a coach named Tommy Rees until yesterday so I’m just going to take the wait and see approach — Wesley Gullett (@WesleyGullett) February 3, 2023

Dan Orlovsky shows Rees love...again

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky might be the biggest Tommy Rees supporter in the world. That didn’t change with Friday’s news.

Good for Tommy Rees He’s gonna absolute slaughter it at Bama… Hope ND finds someone really good to fill his spot. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 3, 2023

Interesting wording on the news...

Maybe Matt just accidentally left off the letters “ter” at the end of the word before QB?

Alabama is expected to hire Tommy Rees as its new offensive coordinator, sources tell @on3sports. Rees, a former Notre Dame star QB, has worked at Notre Dame the last six seasons, including the last three as the Fighting Irish’s OC. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 3, 2023

Rees reunited with old quarterback target

Really wish we would have seen him with Hartman but such is life.

The coach who recruited Alabama QB Ty Simpson to Notre Dame…Tommy Rees @AlabamaFTBL @NextRoundLive — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) February 3, 2023

Tom Fornelli being Tom Fornelli

I've always felt Tommy Rees was a good playcaller. Injuries forced him to call plays with one hand tied behind his back a bit last season. It's a good hire for Alabama. No idea if it'll work out. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 3, 2023

Notre Dame running back weighs in

Firm believer in doing what’s best for you and chasing your dreams, you only get to live this life one time. Wish nothing but the best and have nothing but love for Coach Rees, real stand up guy… 🙏🏽 — Logan Diggs (@logandiggs3) February 3, 2023

Yeah it hurt but work doesn’t stop, still locked in on one goal.. #TrustGod 💯 — Logan Diggs (@logandiggs3) February 3, 2023

Real reason Saban hired Rees...

Well played.

The real reason Saban hired Tommy Rees as his OC.

pic.twitter.com/XFJiWXMf2r — Alex Ansted (@AlexAnstedCFB) February 3, 2023

