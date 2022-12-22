College football world reacts to Peyton Bowen picking Oregon over Notre Dame

New Year’s Day 2022 started off great for Notre Dame football. On the first day of the new year they landed a commitment from highly regarded safety Peyton Bowen of Denton, Texas. Bowen would go on to be rated as a five-star prospect and one of 2023’s most sought after recruits.

Drama surrounded Bowen’s recruitment as Texas A&M and Oklahoma stayed in pursuit. Then down the stretch a new team emerged as Oregon entered the picture, ultimately earning the surprise flip on the first day of the early signing period.

If you’ve paid close attention you can’t pretend to be surprised that Bowen didn’t end up at Notre Dame. Given nearly every opportunity to do so, he never publicly reaffirmed his commitment in anyway.

Regardless, the Notre Dame, Oregon, and college football worlds all had plenty of reaction to Bowen ditching the Irish for the Ducks. Here are some of the best reactions following Wednesday’s big announcement.

Bowen fakes out Notre Dame upon picking Oregon

Peyton Bowen chooses Oregon. The five-star Denton Guyer safety flips from Notre Dame to the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/597uOxGqFn — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) December 21, 2022

Marcus Freeman reacts

Marcus Freeman: “We’re going to focus on the ones who decided to come here." "You can't worry about the ones you didn't get." pic.twitter.com/VWhy4O8Ctm — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) December 21, 2022

Oregon HC Dan Lanning

🦆 🦆 🦆 🦆 — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) December 21, 2022

Ari Wasserman

Oregon flipped four-star QB Austin Novosad from Baylor, flipped five-star S Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame and just landed five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei. The Ducks are EATING today. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 21, 2022

#staNDwithus

Don’t be fooled. Bowen commitment was lost due to 1 reason & 1 reason only. Pay to play aka NIL. Notre Dame will become less & less appealing to top recruits bc of the way they are approaching NIL. The proper “get here then earn money” approach won’t cut it. — #staNDwithus (@JLGallagher3) December 21, 2022

Jim Weber

Live look at Phil Knight after Oregon: – Landed 5* DE Matayo Uiagalelei (DJ's little brother)

– Flipped 5* DB Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame

– Flipped 4* QB Austin Novosad from Baylor

– Flipped 4* DB Daylen Austin from LSU pic.twitter.com/tnR1p7FuFU — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 21, 2022

Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire

He pulled the pump-fake too. Oh my god. This is such a massive win for Dan Lanning. I'm shocked they pulled off the flip. https://t.co/rBqyK94C0O — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 21, 2022

Slap the Sign is understandably unhappy

I know Peyton Bowen is a follower so not going to say much negatively but to pick up the hat of the team you’ve been committed to for a year and fake them out like that is ABSURD. Hopefully he learns a few things at Oregon outside of football Best of luck 🙏 — SlapTheSign (@SlapTheSign) December 21, 2022

Thisnotcom

18 Stripes analyzes the commitment announcement

The Peyton Bowen recruitment summed up in 2 pictures. pic.twitter.com/EEbJVTXEDG — 18 Stripes (@18stripes) December 21, 2022

Irish Football Archive

Five-star Safety Peyton Bowen flips to #Oregon. Big loss for the Irish. He would have been the 4th highest rated player to sign with #NotreDame in the recruiting rankings era. https://t.co/EQkZEkGkUR — Irish Football Archive (@ArchiveIrish) December 21, 2022

8-4Meh's Thoughts on Bowen's Entire Recruitment

ND is going to have to figure out either the portal or NIL. Peyton Bowen had zero intention in coming to ND. It was leverage to get Oklahoma and Oregon bidding — 8-4Meh (@the_J_train_8) December 21, 2022

Oregon's bounceback from losing five-star quarterback

Oregon has rebounded from losing out on Dante Moore's commitment about as well as possible. Replaced the QB spot with another Elite 11 arm and now it flips as instant impact a safety as there is in the cycle in Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. Ducks aren't done, either. — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) December 21, 2022

Larry Rues

I feel bad for the other Notre Dame commits Peyton turned his back on. The other Bowen @DraykBowen will be the leader of the class and lead @NDFootball to it’s next national championship. https://t.co/xovyOxa6eb — Larry Reus (@BE11EVE) December 21, 2022

How highly regarded Bowen was in terms of Notre Dame's recent history

Peyton Bowen's recruitment has come to a close. He has flipped from Notre Dame to Oregon. Bowen would have been Notre Dame's highest-ranked signee since Jaylon Smith in 2013. https://t.co/uZzq3vXIWe — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) December 21, 2022

