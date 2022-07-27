College football world reacts to Notre Dame jersey reveal

Chances are strong that by now you’ve seen Notre Dame’s alternate uniforms that they’ll wear for the shamrock series game against BYU this October. If you haven’t then you can check out an up-close photo gallery of the uniforms and before your day is done you’re going to want to spend four minutes watching the EPIC video Notre Dame used to unveil the jerseys.

I really like the jerseys, I love the white, and my only real beef with them is that they have a bit of a Georgia Tech feel.

The video however has no flaw in it whatsoever. If there is an award for “Best College Football Uniform Reveal Video” then this one is pretty much Secretariat at the Belmont.

Check out below how the college football world reacted to seeing it.

Personally, Michael Mayer’s line about the color of the jersey was my favorite.

Josh Pate

Young Golic has daytime soap potential but Marcus Freeman is Netflix ready right now https://t.co/pYTSss9Apj — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) July 27, 2022

Just a heads up – if you’re on social media and consider yourself a college football fan you need to be following Josh. The guy bleeds college football, is as informed on the subject matter as literally anyone, and truly LOVES the game.

Barstool Sports

Notre Dame has put together the greatest uniform reveal of all time pic.twitter.com/GwKQMRoLVJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 27, 2022

Love them or hate them, Barstool Sports has a MASSIVE following. It’s not that Notre Dame is hurting for media coverage but when this outlet that clearly skews younger is praising Notre Dame and making the program appear cool then its a win for Freeman and the Irish.

Always Irish

Imagine this movie bit being a BK thing . You can’t. We are getting more modern by the day and I embrace it ☘️ — Always Irish ☘️ (@AlwaysIrishINC) July 27, 2022

I spot zero lies here. Also, I need to make another appearance on this podcast soon!

College Football Watcher

Marcus Freeman is dragging Notre Dame into the new era of college football and I’m here for it https://t.co/xhj5kDl2aq — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) July 27, 2022

Ding!

4 Horsemen Podcast

This video is so disgustingly good. Notre Dame has become the cool program again, folks. Read it and weep. ☘️ #GoIrish ☘️ https://t.co/WNWzxaB7pj — 4 Horsemen Podcast (@HorsemenPod) July 27, 2022

The day [autotag]Marcus Freeman[/autotag] was officially named head coach I had several conversations with friends about how Notre Dame was about to be cool again and that a lot of people were going to be uncomfortable as their hate for the Irish wore off. That’s only going to grow – at least until the massive amounts of winning begins.

Herb Lawrence

I hate that they did such a good commercial — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 27, 2022

Herb is a longtime friend of mine and a former co-worker. He bleeds blue and orange for the University of Illinois and usually despises anything Notre Dame. When he is offering praises towards South Bend (in his own little way) you know Notre Dame hit this out of the park.

T. J. Rives

T. J. works in media and does sideline reporting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and even he couldn’t hold back his excitement over the video.

Sean Pendergast

Marcus Freeman “Hangover” spoof >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> every cornball Brian Kelly dancing video https://t.co/85YE3ue8QJ — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) July 27, 2022

Sean is a talkshow host in Houston that I used to bug to come on in Chicago to talk about the Astros and Texans, but he’s a Notre Dame grad and says here exactly what Irish fans everywhere were thinking.

Nick Schultz

Marcus Freeman wins the offseason https://t.co/27vvo9gMcr — Nick Schultz (@NickSchultz_7) July 27, 2022

Hopefully it’s not long before Freeman starts winning the regular season and postseason too, Nick.

Katie Pondiscio

Goddamit, Marcus Freeman has done it. Notre Dame is so likable. https://t.co/CTmRu8lQbt — Katie Pondiscio (@kpondiscio) July 27, 2022

Oh it’s happening, Katie. Welcome aboard!

Miles Garrett

Marcus Freeman and Shane Beamer just might be the most likeable coaches in college football. https://t.co/C0BkahLC2k — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) July 27, 2022

There are a few others, Sam Pittman at Arkansas is one I’d include, but yes, Freeman is certainly towards the very top of that list.

Brian Oliu

Marcus Freeman is going to make all the folks who hated Notre Dame kind of like Notre Dame & make all of the folks who like Notre Dame kind of mad, so this is what is called a win-win https://t.co/VrROmb8fGM — Brian Oliu (@BrianOliu) July 27, 2022

I know there are those out there who hate the video board at Notre Dame Stadium, hate the turf, and hate the super loud music, but I genuinely think that is the very vast minority. That or I just happen to deal with a lot more Notre Dame fans that see the value in realizing it’s not 1993 anymore.

Brendan

Everyone is focused on the jersey's and I'm over here just wondering when I can buy this hoodie pic.twitter.com/Uti8NDgZdQ — Brendan (@verypiratey) July 27, 2022

I don’t know how many times I’ve seen a picture of Marcus Freeman since December and thought “take my money, I need that shirt” and seemingly haven’t seen any available for purchase. This certainly applies here but will undoubtedly be available at an Under Armor retailer near you soon, I’m sure.

Unnecessary Roughness Podcast

Best uniform reveal video ever. Not sure it’s close either. pic.twitter.com/OJx15MuTK2 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) July 27, 2022

1

1