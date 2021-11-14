The college football world reacts to Kansas' stunning 57-56 overtime upset at Texas

Kansas football took down Texas, 57-56, in overtime on Saturday.

Yes, you read that correctly.

And this was a football game, to be clear.

Saturday marked Kansas' first Big Ten win since 2008 against Iowa State, and it sure was a game to remember.

Kansas led by multiple touchdowns through much of the second half before allowing a game-tying touchdown in the final minutes, which sent the game to overtime at 49-all.

Texas started with the ball in overtime and quickly scored a touchdown, taking a 56-49 lead. After a Kansas touchdown made the score 56-55, Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold opted to play it aggressive and go for the win rather than a tying extra point. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels scrambled and found Jared Casey in the end zone for the winning two-point conversion.

KANSAS WENT FOR TWO AND GOT IT.



THE JAYHAWKS STUN TEXAS. pic.twitter.com/h6VlqqWiQA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2021

College football world can't believe Kansas football's win over Texas

This isn’t real! There has to be a glitch on my TV and my App.



Someone confirm for me that Texas is not actually losing to Kansas right now. pic.twitter.com/k4qmYigfF1 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 14, 2021

America watching Texas implode at home vs. Kansas: pic.twitter.com/RA0houCs9m — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 14, 2021

Texas fans/media: We’re leaving because we’re tired of home games against Kansas. pic.twitter.com/GOjdak80Qj — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) November 14, 2021

UPSET COMPLETE 😱😂@KU_Football defeats Texas 57-56 in Austin pic.twitter.com/wrNnFgJIDE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2021

Alright Alright Alright pic.twitter.com/1apXx8fsCc — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 14, 2021

KANSAS HADN’T WON A ROAD BIG 12 GAME SINCE 2008 AND THEY BROKE THAT STREAK AGAINST TEXAS



IN AUSTIN — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 14, 2021

Kansas winning means teammates close line one another pic.twitter.com/y73F6a33dj — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 14, 2021

Some stats from Texas' loss to Kansas:



- This is Texas' first five-game losing streak since 1956.

- This is Kansas' first Big 12 road win since 2008.

- Steve Sarkisian is the first Texas coach to ever start his career 4-6. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) November 14, 2021

Big 12 contacting SEC to ask if they’ll please take Texas & Oklahoma immediately. Like now. — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 14, 2021

FINAL: Kansas 57, Texas 56



The first time the Longhorns have lost five consecutive games since 1956.pic.twitter.com/3Tg5me7tlg — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 14, 2021

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: The best reactions to Kansas' huge upset at Texas, 57-56