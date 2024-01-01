Advertisement

College football world reacts to Iowa football's offense in Tennessee rout during Citrus Bowl

Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY NETWORK
Iowa has known for some time it is moving away from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, but perhaps it didn't happen soon enough.

Ferentz's last ride calling plays under his father Kirk — unsurprisingly — stalled out against the Vols in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. Tennessee dominated the Hawkeyes on both sides of the ball and particularly stifled quarterback Deacon Hill in a 35-0 shutout of the Hawkeyes. With that, the Brian Ferentz era died as it lived: Uninspiringly.

After it became evident Ferentz was not going to hit 325 points as stipulated in his contract, Iowa decided to cut its losses at the end of October and announced Ferentz would be gone after bowl season. Iowa broke 20 points just once since then.

Social media was, unsurprisingly, unkind to the Hawkeyes for their bowl performance on Monday, with both Brian and Kirk Ferentz drawing the ire of X (formerly known as Twitter) in another stagnant performance. Inauspiciously, the highlight of the game was Tory Taylor setting the punting record, a solid encapsulation of the Hawkeye season.

The Vols, to their credit, played a dominant game. With Nico Iamaleava at the helm, they were also able to go toe-to-toe with a legitimately good Iowa defense and put up points. So while Iowa's ineptitude is often talked about as the story, Tennessee also earned its share of credit in a game in which starting QB Joe Milton opted out.

Social media reactions to Iowa shutout

Experts didn't fire off quite as many jokes as fans did, but they mostly pitied Iowa for enduring yet another game under Ferentz. College football fans, unsurprisingly, held the pity when talking about the Hawkeyes.

Ultimately, it was that kind of season for the Hawkeyes. But if nothing else, Tennessee fans can walk away knowing Iamaleave has a bright future with the Vols. Against a team that normally hangs on in games through sheer force of will, the Vols successfully broke that will and secured a bowl win in the process.

