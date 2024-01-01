College football world reacts to Iowa football's offense in Tennessee rout during Citrus Bowl

Iowa has known for some time it is moving away from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, but perhaps it didn't happen soon enough.

Ferentz's last ride calling plays under his father Kirk — unsurprisingly — stalled out against the Vols in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. Tennessee dominated the Hawkeyes on both sides of the ball and particularly stifled quarterback Deacon Hill in a 35-0 shutout of the Hawkeyes. With that, the Brian Ferentz era died as it lived: Uninspiringly.

After it became evident Ferentz was not going to hit 325 points as stipulated in his contract, Iowa decided to cut its losses at the end of October and announced Ferentz would be gone after bowl season. Iowa broke 20 points just once since then.

Social media was, unsurprisingly, unkind to the Hawkeyes for their bowl performance on Monday, with both Brian and Kirk Ferentz drawing the ire of X (formerly known as Twitter) in another stagnant performance. Inauspiciously, the highlight of the game was Tory Taylor setting the punting record, a solid encapsulation of the Hawkeye season.

The Vols, to their credit, played a dominant game. With Nico Iamaleava at the helm, they were also able to go toe-to-toe with a legitimately good Iowa defense and put up points. So while Iowa's ineptitude is often talked about as the story, Tennessee also earned its share of credit in a game in which starting QB Joe Milton opted out.

Social media reactions to Iowa shutout

Experts didn't fire off quite as many jokes as fans did, but they mostly pitied Iowa for enduring yet another game under Ferentz. College football fans, unsurprisingly, held the pity when talking about the Hawkeyes.

End 3rd: Tennessee 21, Iowa 0.



Hawkeyes have 0 touchdowns in their last 9 quarters. Facing fourth-and-inches to start the fourth quarter. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) January 1, 2024

The Citrus Bowl announcers really want to make you believe Iowa is capable of scoring 28 points in a quarter.



The hapless Hawkeyes didn't score more than 26 in a regular-season game against a Power 5 team. — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) January 1, 2024

I think I understand why Brian Ferentz was not retained by Iowa pic.twitter.com/Kl6sJmwAtR — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) January 1, 2024

History made as Tory Taylor breaks the single-season punting record (set in 1938) with a 63-yarder. Iowa crowd loves it but for some reason they didn’t stop the game to honor the moment pic.twitter.com/PEXdNu0Ief — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 1, 2024

i’m not kidding when i say every quarterback talent evaluator on iowa needs to be fired and taken to jail — keith (@K_L_E_) January 1, 2024

Losing to this Iowa team should have counted as two losses. I have no idea how it won 10 games. pic.twitter.com/4MNhx549nD — Big T (@ConnerHKnapp) January 1, 2024

Ultimately, it was that kind of season for the Hawkeyes. But if nothing else, Tennessee fans can walk away knowing Iamaleave has a bright future with the Vols. Against a team that normally hangs on in games through sheer force of will, the Vols successfully broke that will and secured a bowl win in the process.

