How the college football world reacted to Auburn retaining coach Bryan Harsin

Auburn University has decided to move forward with Bryan Harsin as its head football coach after conducting a weeklong investigation into his program.

Harsin, who went 6-7 in his first season leading Auburn, has been under a microscope since Feb. 4, when reports surfaced that the university was considering firing him for cause. Later that day, The Advertiser reported examples of Harsin developing a divisive culture, in which a number of players and staff members felt neglected.

Some players adamantly came to Harsin's defense on social media, while others like graduating safety Smoke Monday described a coach who fails to "understand kids that come from nothing." Some fans staged a rally on Feb. 6 in support of Harsin at Toomer's Corner.

After an internal investigation, Auburn president Jay Gogue said he was "pleased to confirm that Bryan Harsin remains our head football coach."

"As an institution of higher education, Auburn will always take the action necessary to ensure the well-being of its students, faculty and staff," Gogue wrote in a letter released Friday. Recently, individuals raised concerns to my administration about the football program. The nature of these concerns compelled a fact-finding review. To do nothing would have been an abdication of the university’s responsibilities."

In a news release from Auburn on Friday, Harsin called the past week "one of the hardest weeks of my career and it had nothing to do with my coaching ability."

"The personal attacks on me and my family went too far and were without justification," he continued. "Their resolve through this experience has been incredible but also completely expected. We saw and felt the worst of the worst in some people. Fortunately, we also saw the best of the best in others and we will always be grateful for the support of so many through a very difficult time – our players, staff, the Auburn family, and many others."

Here's how Auburn players — current and future — as well as fans and college football media members reacted to the news.

Auburn linebacker Derick Hall, a rising senior

🙏🏾Thank God!!! — Derick Hall II (@derick_hall9) February 11, 2022

Auburn quarterback T. J. Finley, a rising junior

Now Let’s Get Back To Work🦅 — TJ Finley 1️⃣ (@tj_finley1) February 11, 2022

Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms, a rising fifth-year senior

Former Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten

The real always win 💫💙 — Chandler Wooten (@ItsMeWootang) February 11, 2022

Auburn offensive lineman Kameron Stutts, a rising senior

Auburn cornerback Keionte Scott, an incoming sophomore junior college transfer

You either with us or against us pick a side 💯 — Keionte Scott (@KeionteS) February 11, 2022

Auburn football director of recruiting Darren Uscher

𝙄 𝘽𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙀𝙑𝙀 𝙞𝙣 𝘼𝙪𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙇𝙊𝙑𝙀 𝙄𝙩!!!#WarEagle 🦅 pic.twitter.com/kBUIJtp51S — Darren Uscher (@DarrenUscherAU) February 11, 2022

Incoming Auburn freshmen Jay Fair and Damari Alston

Its a reason I chose Auburn. Its because I love and believe in this sh*t! And for all y'all talking down on us now, don't try to celebrate with us when we UP! We backing you 100% @CoachHarsin ! #WDE — DA ♛ (@DamariAlston) February 5, 2022

lets work. — DA ♛ (@DamariAlston) February 11, 2022

Auburn football fans

Sorry you and your family had to endure this @CoachHarsin. I pray it makes y’all stronger! Looking forward to the season! #WDE — Cappyman (@WDE_34) February 11, 2022

@CoachHarsin Coach,thank goodness they didn’t let u go now put this behind you and auburn back to national prominence please war damn eagle!!!! — TONIC DA TIGER!!! (@CokerTonic) February 11, 2022

No. I still think keeping him is a huge mistake. But I am hoping - I’ll be cheering for - him to prove me wrong. War Eagle! — Brian Fulcher 🦚 (@BrianFulch) February 11, 2022

First HC in auburn history to stick up for himself and win, DO YA THING COACH IM WIT YA @CoachHarsin — Eli Gravitt 🅿️ (@EliGravitt) February 11, 2022

I’d love to have had this dude as my coach, lets get after it @CoachHarsin #WDE pic.twitter.com/81EWdLHkal — A Miller (@adamsmotorsprt) February 11, 2022

@CoachHarsin is the definition of how you handle tough situations that play out on social media. That's my coach! pic.twitter.com/P3MwlV2NpR — Matt Brown 🦚🦅 (@mattbrown0000) February 11, 2022

These Bryan Harsin apologists will eat their words sooner rather than later. Dude isn’t going to last and will set Auburn back even further than they already are. — TTsTowel 🅿️🦚 (@TTsTowelSECr) February 11, 2022

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl

Happy for Coach Harsin, his family and staff. Lets move forward now and Together We Will keep being that Everything School! https://t.co/i8lzGFAHVS — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) February 11, 2022

Auburn women's volleyball head coach Brent Crouch

Paul Finebaum, ESPN radio host and college football personality

What's the wildest week in off-field CFB news you can remember? (with this week certainly a candidate!) — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) February 11, 2022

Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated senior writer

Every so often, an LSU or a Tennessee or a Mississippi school makes a run at the throne. But then Auburn reliably reminds everyone who is the King is SEC Dysfunction. https://t.co/ce6sg4ss7y — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 11, 2022

Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated college football writer

Harsin became Auburn's head coach in December 2020 after seven season with Boise State.

