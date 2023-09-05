College football world marvels at Pac-12 Conference's incredible start to 2023 season

The Pac-12 Conference hasn't lost a college football game this season, in case you haven't heard.

All 12 Pac-12 teams won in Week 1 of the season, and USC won in Week 0 as well, giving the conference a perfect 13-0 record entering Week 2.

Not bad for a conference that is in the midst of losing 10 of its 12 teams to the Big 12, Big Ten and ACC (with only Oregon State and Washington State without a new home in college conference expansion for next season).

The college football world marveled at the Pac-12 Conference's start to the football season on social media, highlighting the incredible feat of the conference to not lose a game through 13 games and lamenting the fact that it won't continue as currently constituted in future seasons.

If you're wondering how long the conference can remain unbeaten in 2023, well, the streak has to come to an end in Week 2 because Stanford plays at USC in the first conference game of the Pac-12 season.

That game is at 7:30 p.m. MST Saturday, joining Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State as the latest kick-off times involving Pac-12 teams in the upcoming week.

So that 13-game win streak might just extend a few games before ending in Week 2.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes got a big win over TCU in Week 1, one of 12 wins for the Pac-12 in the first week of the college football season.

Social media reacts to Pac-12 football's 13-0 start to season:

With Oregon State winning today, the Pac-12 improves to 13-0 on the season (with USC being 2-0).



This marks the first time every team in the Pac-12 won its season opener since 1932. pic.twitter.com/Cv14I7wBJn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 3, 2023

The @pac12 on top staying undefeated through week 1 🙌 💥 pic.twitter.com/dpnrx9hsD7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2023

Can someone get Apple back on the line? https://t.co/aeCTqehxcL — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 3, 2023

In the last 40 years, the ONLY conference to start the season 13-0 is…



…



The Pac-12…



…



This season.



Go figure. — Adam Stanco (@NaismithLives) September 4, 2023

Pac-12 starts 13-0 for the first time since 1938?



This conference is an unstoppable juggernaut. pic.twitter.com/0jcl3Hq6wD — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) September 4, 2023

There are currently ten FBS conferences in CFB.



The two deepest & strongest conferences in ‘23 are the SEC & the P12.



One will continue to flourish. The other will not exist after January.



Sad. — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) September 3, 2023

You’re telling me that the PAC 12, who has:



* 6 ranked teams after week 1 ( USC, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Oregon State, Colorado )



* 3 legitimate Heisman candidates in Bo Nix, Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr and throw in Cam Rising / Shedeur Sanders for great QB play.



*… — Ute Fanatic (@18Walz) September 2, 2023

Non-conference after the first full Saturday in Week 1:

Pac-12 - 12-0

SEC - 12-2

SBC - 10-4

ACC - 9-1

B1G - 7-1

Big 12 - 8-4

AAC - 8-6

CUSA - 6-4

MWC - 6-8

MAC 4-9 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 3, 2023

The PAC-12 may be dead as a conference but its football teams have been the killers in weeks 0-1 in college football.



At the end of the Saturday slate, PAC-12 teams are now 12-0 this season (only undefeated P5 conference) and have outscored their opponents 562 to 227. 🤯 — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) September 3, 2023

Conference rankings after the first week of football



#1 Pac12

#2 SEC

#3 ACC

#4 B1G

#5 Big12 — Utah Utes _❤_🥀🥀🈴️🈵️🈲️🉐️ (@DiscoverSLC) September 3, 2023

This might be the end of the PAC-12 but they’re going out with a BANG pic.twitter.com/zNRWRT6gmz — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) September 2, 2023

Looking at today's scores, a visitor from another planet would never guess the Pac-12 is a dying conference. What a bittersweet swan song 2023 figures to be. — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 3, 2023

The PAC 12 is gonna have its most fun season in years right before self destructing huh — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 2, 2023

The Pac-12 starts 2023 12-0, upsetting a national title finalist, beating up a P5 team, and winning the remaining 10 games by a combined 319 points.



It is very very stupid that this conference is dying. The fugitive Larry Scott & his Pac-12 allies must be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/JXbv0SwMcX — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) September 3, 2023

As Saturday comes to a close, only one Power 5 conference has 0 non-conference losses.



It happens to be the one going out of business. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 3, 2023

The Pac-12 is undefeated with multiple Heisman candidates and one of the most hyped teams in all of college football right now. Great time to disband. — Luke Lapinski (@LukeLapinski) September 4, 2023

Can we talk about how the PAC-12 top to bottom is the best conference in college football this season?



Is there even a debate? — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) September 4, 2023

Pac-12 is now 13-0 following Week 1. Conference QBs have combined for a 42:5 TD to interception ratio. — Vince Marotta (@Vincemarotta) September 4, 2023

Per @OptaSTATS the @pac12 now has the most wins without a loss through Week 1 of any FBS conference since at least 1980



2023 Pac-12 13-0

2006 Big Ten 11-0

2011 Big 12 10-0

2005 Big Ten 10-0

2012 Big 12 9-0 — Jim Thornby (@jthornby) September 3, 2023

