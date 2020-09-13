College football winners and losers: Florida State opens the season with another dud

Just because Florida State hired a new coach it didn’t mean the program’s problems were all of a sudden going to disappear. And that was very apparent as the Mike Norvell era kicked off with a miserable 16-13 loss to Georgia Tech in Tallahassee.

Saturday’s loss looked a lot like the two openers the Seminoles played under Willie Taggart — ugly losses that FSU fans have tried to forget. It was more of what we’ve come to expect from Florida State in recent years, especially on offense.

There was leaky offensive line play, an inability to establish any semblance of a run game, receivers failing to get much separation and lackluster quarterback play. All of that allowed the Yellow Jackets — the team predicted to finish last in the ACC — to hang around even as they made mistake after mistake.

Jeff Sims, the Yellow Jackets’ true freshman QB, threw two ugly first-half interceptions in FSU territory. On top of that, three Georgia Tech kicks — two chip-shot field goals and an extra point — were blocked. Yet despite all of that, Florida State was stuck after it got out to a 10-0 lead.

The Seminoles actually scored on their first two drives to attain that margin, but Norvell’s touted offense mostly floundered from there. James Blackman, now in his third season as FSU’s starting QB, couldn’t get anything going against a Georgia Tech defense that was one of the ACC’s worst in 2019.

The Yellow Jackets would eventually chip away at the lead and eventually tied the game on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Sims to Malachi Carter early in the fourth. The extra point was blocked, so the game remained tied at 13-13 — but not for long. On the ensuing drive, Blackman was strip-sacked by Curtis Ryans and the fumble was returned deep into FSU territory, setting up the go-ahead field goal with 8:56 to play.

One would think that was plenty of time for FSU to retake the lead, but Blackman and the offense could not muster a single point. Blackman finished 23-of-43 for just 198 yards and, most discouragingly, made a lot of the same mistakes he has made throughout his career. He was slow with his reads and often held on to the ball too long.

But all of the blame can’t fall on Blackman’s shoulders. The offensive line still needs a ton of work and the defense allowed Georgia Tech to accumulate 438 yards with Sims — an FSU commit until Taggart was fired— leading the way with 277 passing yards and 64 rushing yards.

Norvell was known for coaching up high-powered offenses during his time at Memphis. Any time there is a coaching transition, it is going to take some time for a team to adapt to a new coach’s system. That is especially the case in a pandemic-affected offseason. Still, what you saw on Saturday was a Florida State program with a long way to go before it gets back to any semblance of its winning ways.

Here are this week’s winners and losers:

Winners

D’Eriq King: To put it mildly, quarterback play at Miami has been an issue in recent years. But Houston transfer D’Eriq King may be the answer to The U’s problems in 2020. In the Hurricanes’ 31-14 win over UAB on Thursday, King missed a few gimme throws but showed his dynamic athletic ability. King scrambled away from pass rushers with ease and ended up finishing the night with 83 yards rushing, 144 yards passing and two total TDs. King’s efforts were part of an excellent Miami rushing attack that totaled 337 yards, including a 134-yard, two-touchdown performance from Cam’Ron Harris. It was a promising debut for Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee as the Canes enter ACC play.

All hail the D'Eriq 👑 pic.twitter.com/oLcMKRt37l — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 11, 2020

Spencer Rattler: Sure, it was only Missouri State, but Spencer Rattler still shined in his debut as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback. Rattler completed 14 of his 17 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns and played only the first half as the Sooners cruised to a 48-0 win. His first two touchdown passes were Kyler Murray-esque bombs, going 58 and 53 yards to Marvin Mims and Charleston Rambo, respectively. Rattler, a five-star prospect from the 2019 class, backed up Jalen Hurts last fall and now will look to lead OU back to the College Football Playoff.

