College Football Win Totals, Bets: USC Trojans

USC Over 8.5 Wins (-125), Pac-12 South Champs (+150)

Last year, USC were the comeback kids of College Football and the Pac-12.

With a 5-0 start and repeated fourth-quarter leads switching hands, USC eventually ran out of gas in the Pac-12 Championship to Oregon, ending the season at 5-1, opting out of a bowl game.

In 2021, the USC Trojans should open the season 5-0 before the year gets interesting.

Matchups with San Jose State, Stanford, Washington State, Oregon State and Colorado make for a nice warmup to the year and Pac-12 play.

Kedon Slovis leads USC as quarterback for another season as he returns a Heisman candidate (+2000) for the Trojans.

USC also returns wide receiver Drake London, linebacker Drake Jackson and cornerback Chris Steele, plus a few more big names for the 2021 season. The Trojans bring back eight starters on each side of the ball for 16 total.

The Pac-12 announced their preseason Pac-12 All Conference teams and eight total USC players made it, five on defense, two on offense and one on special teams.

USC had the most players selected in the conference and tied for the second-most first-teamers behind Utah (5).

Four players made honorable mention, so clearly, the media is high on USC and its talent.

The Trojans are 14-11 (56%) on ML away from home over the past five years compared to 23-5 (82.1%) at home.

That will be a key stat to remember when breaking down the favorable 12-game regular season schedule for the Trojans.

USC's win total dropped from 9.0 to 8.5 wins, so we are getting the best number possible here, per NBC's future model.

USC Win Total

USC will face Washington State, Colorado, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and California on the road.

I like USC to go 4-0 or 4-1 away from home, possibly 5-0, pending the Notre Dame outcome as that is a 50/50 game most years.

Against those road teams, USC won 64 of the last 70 meetings versus Washington State and 14 straight against Colorado since the Buffs joined the Pac-12.

USC beat Arizona State five of the past six meetings and won 15 of the last 16 against California.

Those are strong trends versus teams they will need wins from on the road.

However, Notre Dame has won seven of the last 10 versus USC after the Trojans won seven straight. With Slovis under center, I favor USC this season despite the game being in South Bend.

Slovis played Notre Dame for the first time in 2019 and the Trojans lost 30-27. However, Slovis put up 255 passing yards, two touchdowns to no interceptions. The two rivals did not meet in 2020.

They key to the 2021 matchup will be both teams having a bye week before playing one another. Coaching will play a critical role in this meeting as both teams will have 13 full days of scouting, prep, rest and practices between games.

USC also avoids Oregon and Washington during the regular season, the two favorites in the Pac-12 North.

That is my favorite part about USC' schedule and a reason why I am backing the Over 8.5 wins and USC to win the Pac-12 South.

The Trojans will need nine or more wins to finish first in their division and I believe that is attainable.

Arizona State and Utah sit at +200 odds tied for second behind USC, but the Trojans are the clear favorite. Arizona State will be a true road test for USC, but getting them in Week 10 gives the Trojans plenty of prep.

Pac 12 South

USC will host San Jose State, Stanford, Oregon State, Utah, Arizona, UCLA and BYU.

Looking over trends versus those teams, USC has easing numbers to back.

USC beat UCLA five of the past six meetings and are 5-0 at home versus Utah since the Utes joined the Pac-12 (7-3 overall). USC getting Utah (second favorite in the Pac-12 South) at home is a boost for the Over 8.5 wins.

Historically, USC has owned Oregon State winning 63 of the last 78 games. The Trojans also beat the Stanford Cardinals in three of the past four seasons.

USC has only met BYU three times but won twice, while USC is 4-0 all-time versus San Jose State.

BYU moved on from quarterback Zach Wilson (New York Jets), so this could be a perfect opponent to end the season on before Pac-12 Championship.

Utah will be the big test on that home schedule, but as you can see, USC has the historical advantage, in addition to having a packed crowd for the first time in two years.

USC is 14-11 on the road in the past five seasons, so as I stated before, those trends versus Pac-12 teams they will face on the road are favorable for a 4-1 or 5-0 better road record.

I will back the Trojans to go Over eight wins and I like them to win the Pac-12 South Division at +150.

Pick: USC Win Total Over 8.5 Wins (1u) and to win the Pac-12 South (0.5u)

