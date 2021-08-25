College Football Win Totals, Bets: Washington









WASHINGTON HUSKIES OVER 8.5 WINS (-130)

Similar to my USC article, Washington gets the pleasure of avoiding the two top teams in the Pac-12 South, USC and Utah, making for a favorable Over bet.

The Huskies have a beautiful home schedule, starting with Montana, Arkansas State, California and UCLA from September through October.

Once the weather gets cold and the conference race heats up, Washington will have its two biggest games of the year, both at home versus Oregon and Arizona State.

Oregon has won 14 of the last 16 versus Washington, but in the past four years, it is split 2-2 as the Huskies are making up for lost time.

Similarly, against Arizona State, Washington lost 11 of the last 13, but the two wins have come in the past three seasons.

Since 2016, Washington is 26-5 (83.8%) on the ML at home. They will have a packed crowd this season for the first time in about two years.

Washington's win total has dropped to 8.5 after sitting at the even 9.0, so we are getting the best number of the Huskies, per NBC's future model.

Washington Huskies Win Total

Even if they drop both games to Arizona State and Oregon, Washington's road schedule looks chalked full of wins.

Washington will play at Michigan, Oregon State, Arizona, Stanford and Colorado this season.

Washington has dominated Arizona, winning the last four meetings. The Huskies have won the past nine of 10 against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Versus Oregon State, Washington has nine consecutive victories, so Michigan and Stanford are the two key road games.

Stanford has Washington's number, winning 12 of the last 16 in the series. Washington lost 31-26 last season and 23-13 in 2019 to Stanford. The last win in California for the Huskies was in 2007.

Michigan and Washington have not met since 2002. Michigan holds a 7-5 all-time series, but Washington, arguably, holds more talent this season.

Washington returns 10 starters on offense and eight on defense from a 4-1 team last season. The offense averaged 30.3 PPG last season, fifth in the Pac-12, while the defense permitted 25.0 PGG, the second-best total.

The Huskies held opponents to 185.0 passing yards per game in 2020 and 346.3 total YPG, both the best marks in the conference.

The key returners worth noting, all named to the preseason Pac-12 All-Conference First or Second Team, are tight end Cade Otton, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and defensive back Trent McDuffie.

Dylan Morris will be back under center as quarterback for Washington. He averaged 238.5 yards per game in his first season as the starter with four passing touchdowns, two rushing scores and three interceptions in four games.

A lot of the seasons success will come down to Morris getting out of his comfort zone and not being afraid to take (smart) risks.

Washington has clearly been on the rise in the Pac-12 over the past few seasons. With 18 returners back, the Huskies could be a dangerous and very underrated team in 2021.

Washington has gone 3-2 on the road in three straight seasons, excluding 2020's COVID year, and I think they can surpass that this year. If they do, the chances they cash the Over 8.5 in their 12-game schedule is likely. Let's ride.

Pick: Washington Win Total Over 8.5 Wins (1u)

