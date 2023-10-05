College football: Why Oklahoma may have an early advantage on Texas

One of the most anticipated matchups of the year takes place Saturday in Dallas. Right smack in the middle of the State Fair of Texas, the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners face off against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown.

The fried Oreos are good, but this matchup between two seemingly good teams has the makings to be something great. How this particular game starts can hold a lot of weight. The Texas defense rightfully gets the attention, but the focus needs to be on the Sooners' offense out of the gate.

Oklahoma first-quarter fireworks

The Sooners' offense, led by fifth-year senior Dillon Gabriel, starts fast out of the blocks. Ranked 34th in the country in passing yards, Gabriel has led the Oklahoma offense to the top spot in first-quarter points scored, outscoring opponents 94-16.

Gabriel is one of the better quarterbacks in the country, has a quick release, is accurate and has the arm strength to push the ball downfield. On 117 completions this season, 37 have been 15 yards or more, while 22 have been 25 yards or more.

It’s Gabriel’s ability to make big-time throws that’s led to Oklahoma's first-quarter scoring barrage, with USC, Washington and Oregon ranking next behind the Sooners. Gabriel has 15 total touchdowns this season, with eight coming in the first quarter.

Oklahoma receivers Nic Anderson and Drake Stoops are major contributors to that production, with five total receiving touchdowns in the first quarter. After an injury-filled 2022 campaign, Anderson added 10 pounds to his frame and has since become an upper-level playmaker. While Anderson is the deep downfield threat, senior Drake Stoops, son of former Oklahoma football head coach Bob Stoops, is the top target for short, underneath passes.

Is the Texas defense for real?

The play-calling from Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has been superb, especially early in games, leaving a tall task for the Longhorns' defense to slow the Sooners. Texas has only allowed four passing scores all season. However, the strength of schedule is nothing to celebrate.

Let’s break it down: Rice averages 22 points per game (46th), Alabama ranks 104th in passing with a bottom-10 offensive line, and Texas faced backup QBs against Wyoming, Baylor and Kansas. The Cowboys rank 126th in passing yards, while Jayhawks starting quarterback Jalon Daniels was a last-minute scratch with a back injury.

Texas hasn’t started quickly despite the lower competition, totaling just 30 points in the first quarter this season while allowing 13 total points. This will be the best passing offense the Longhorns have faced this season. How that opening quarter starts could determine the outcome of the game. That can’t be said often. Betting Oklahoma +.5 to win the first quarter could be the way to go.