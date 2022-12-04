College Football: Where Texas teams are playing this bowl season
We’ve reached the most wonderful time of the year. It’s bowl season.
This year the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (8-4) will participate in the slate of games. Steve Sarkisian’s team will travel the short distance to San Antonio to face the No. 12 Washington Huskies (10-2) in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
The Longhorns previous two bowl nominations were to the Alamo Bowl. Texas dismantled the highly regarded Utah Utes 38-10 before defeating the Colorado Buffaloes 55-23 the following year.
This year’s game reunites Pete Kwiatkowski with his former team. His defenses at Washington were so potent they earned the nickname, “Death Row.”
Steve Sarkisian is also reunited with a former team. Sarkisian revitalized Washington going from 0-12 the year before he took over to three bowl games in four years.
Here’s a look at where Texas teams will play during bowl season.
CFP Semifinal: TCU vs Michigan
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Alamo Bowl: Texas vs Washington
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs Ole Miss
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs Air Force
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs BYU
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs Boise State
Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
Independence Bowl: Houston vs Louisiana
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Cure Bowl: UTSA vs Troy
Tim Warner/Getty Images
LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs Southern Miss
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports