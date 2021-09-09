College football question of the week: What game in Week 1 is the most interesting?

Each week during the season, the USA TODAY Sports college staff (Paul Myerberg, George Schroeder, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus) will provide their answers to on an intriguing question from college football.

After an eight-month hiatus, college football returns in full this weekend with the kickoff of the 2018 season. Which of the high-profile matchups taking place in Week 1 most interests you?

Paul Myerberg

It’s Auburn and Washington for me, since it’s the one game bound to draw strong takes about the two teams involved and the Pac-12 overall. A win for Auburn validates the Tigers’ title credentials and, down the line, could be what makes the team’s case for a potential at-large bid to the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six bowl. There’s more on the line for Washington, which needs a win to be considered a legitimate championship contender — if only because the Huskies don’t get the same respect afforded many of the teams in the preseason top 10. And a loss would reinforce the idea that the Pac-12 isn’t on the same tier as the remaining Power 5 leagues.

BOWL PROJECTIONS: One party crasher is in College Football Playoff field

PREDICTIONS: The best, worst and sleeper team in each conference

George Schroeder

Auburn vs. Washington is billed as neutral-site matchup, but it’s a virtual home game for Auburn. Location aside, though, it’s a great matchup of potential contenders for the College Football Playoff. I don’t buy the idea that it’s a must-win game for Washington (or by extension, for the Pac-12). Either team could lose and still reach the playoff – and would presumably get credit for schedule strength.

Story continues

Washington would need to win out after a loss, but running through the rugged nine-game Pac-12 schedule (and then winning the conference championship game) would create a tremendous resume. Auburn might be able to take another loss if it went on to win the SEC, but the Tigers would be in perilous position. For the winner, it’s a potential accelerant, the kind of data point that might make the difference in the selection committee’s deliberations.

Playoff considerations aside, though, it’s the kind of marquee non-conference matchup that makes college football great. The only thing better would be if the game was actually at Auburn – and if next year, the teams met again in Seattle. Home-and-home series are the ideal. But if it takes Atlanta to get Auburn vs. Washington, SEC vs. Pac-12, I’m all for it. And I can’t wait to watch.

Erick Smith

It's always interesting seeing unique non-conference games or regional rivalries in the opening week, however there will be an early shakeout in the ACC when Florida State hosts Virginia Tech. Both the Seminoles and Hokies are perceived be behind respective division rivals Clemson and Miami (Fla.), so an opening conference win against a ranked opponent gives them a confidence boost going forward.

Add to the mix this will be Willie Taggart's debut as Florida State coach in a night game on Labor Day and you have the makings of a perfect conclusion to the first weekend of the college football season.

Eddie Timanus

I have to go with Notre Dame-Michigan. It’s a crime that this series was allowed to lapse for three years after 2014. It doesn’t matter which side was responsible – and I’m sure each would say the other because that’s just how it is. But what’s important is one of the midwest’s best rivalries is being renewed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football question of the week: What best game in Week 1?