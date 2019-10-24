College Football Week 9 What to Watch: Leaders of the pack

Maryland looks to knock off undefeated Minnesota, Virginia will try to hold onto first place in the division, Navy hosts Tulane hoping to keep pace with SMU and Penn State heads to East Lansing for a date with Michigan State.

Here is a breakdown of all the local action.

No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.

How to watch: ABC





Michigan State's offense, or lack thereof, has been a long-running story for the Spartans all season. Their issues moving the ball have come to a head in a brutal stretch of three straight games against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State. Michigan State was held to 285 total yards and 10 points against the Buckeyes while the Spartans were held to 149 total yards and zero points against the Badgers.

Things likely are not going to be much better this week against a Penn State defense that is giving up only 282.1 yards and 10 points per game.

Maryland at No. 17 Minnesota

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

How to watch: ESPN





Minnesota jumped out to a 3-0 record last season before falling to Maryland. Now the Terps take on a 7-0 Minnesota team looking to hand the Golden Gophers their first loss in consecutive seasons.

Virginia at Louisville

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

How to watch: ACCN





Coming off its most complete win of the season, Virginia will look to retain its hold over first place in the Coastal Division with another conference win against Louisville.

This matchup offers the Cavaliers a chance to open up the playbook and build some momentum on offense. Bryce Perkins is a star but is frequently relied on too much in an offense that ranks 13th in the ACC. Louisville's defense ranks 12th in the conference and is giving up 455 yards per game.

The Cardinals are definitely going to be pumped for this game, though.

Louisville's quality control coach getting the team fired up for Clemson 😳 pic.twitter.com/gEPotXVnyI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 19, 2019





Navy vs. Tulane

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

How to watch: CBSSN





Navy sits in second place of the AAC West Division at 3-1 and will need to defeat Tulane in order to keep pace with first-place SMU which remains undefeated within the conference. The Midshipmen will look to stay strong at home where they are 4-0 this season. Tulane, meanwhile, may be 5-2 on the year but is just 1-2 on the road.

Game of the week: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Wisconsin

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

How to watch: FOX





This game lost some of its luster with Wisconsin's stunning upset at the hands of Illinois last week, but it still should be a fascinating matchup none the less. This game should finally provide some clarity on just how good Ohio State really is. The Buckeyes have dispatched every opponent they have faced with relative ease, but there have not been many challenges on their schedule to this point. A down Michigan State team is likely Ohio State's best win, but it is hard to put too much stock into that game considering how much the Spartans are struggling offensively.

Wisconsin established itself as one of the top teams in the conference this season with dominant performances against Michigan and Michigan State. As soon as the Badgers faced an offense with a pulse in Illinois, however, they were handed the one-point loss.

The question now is was Wisconsin caught looking ahead to this game or did the Illini expose some glaring weaknesses in a defense that was largely untested?

North Carolina vs. Duke

When: 4:00 p.m.

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington





Other local teams

Liberty at Rutgers, 12 p.m. Saturday on BTN

Georgetown at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m. Saturday

William & Mary at Maine, 1 p.m. Saturday

Richmond at Delaware, 1 p.m. Saturday

Howard at North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m. Saturday

Hampton vs. Virginia Lynchburg, 2 p.m. Saturday ESPN+

Morgan State vs. Florida A&M, 3 p.m. Saturday ESPN3

Old Dominion vs. Florida Atlantic, 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+

James Madison vs. Towson, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

















College Football Week 9 What to Watch: Leaders of the pack