College Football Week 9 - Fitz’s Top Takeaways

Jason Fitz offers up his top takeaways from Week 9 of the 2023 College Football season.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: Just when you thought it wouldn't be an exciting weekend in college football, three words for you Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk. Kansas gets the massive upset over number six Oklahoma, 38-33. How improbable was this? Well, this is the first time that Kansas has beaten Oklahoma in 26 years, 18 straight losses to them. Kansas gets their first top-10 win since 2008. And they get their first win against a top-10 team at home since 1984. When they're bringing down those goalposts remember one thing, Oklahoma's playoff chances may have ended sooner than anyone expected.

Washington managed to avoid their own Oklahoma moment, surviving against Stanford in a game that had a beautiful interception by the Cardinal defense that I think had Huskies fans pretty puckered up. Fear not, if you didn't see it, there were like 11 people in the crowd that actually did.

In more predictable action, Georgia's good, Florida isn't so, the Bulldogs put on their fancy top hat, and win style points. Absolutely demolishing the Gators. Bo knows road wins this year, apparently, as Nix knocks the you know what out of Utah. Remember when the narrative was that Bo couldn't play on the road? Well, apparently that's not the case anymore. And remember that 18-game winning streak at home for Utah we all heard about? Yeah, that thing's about as dead as Utah is in the college football playoff conversation now.

A couple of ACC updates for you. Duke is back to being a basketball school, that's it that's the update. And Clemson is worse than bad now. They're irrelevant, catching four losses in a season for the first time since 2011. Woof. I get it. There's a win column and a loss column. And there's no column for pretty or ugly wins along the way. Fine. But why does Penn State have to prove that to us every stinking week.

Yeah, they get the win over Indiana, thanks to a late touchdown and a beautiful defensive play that led to a safety. But this thing yet again for Penn State was ugly. And lastly, remember when USC was good? That was fun, wasn't it? Sort of, at least, this week, Lincoln Riley made it clear that his team doesn't have national championship aspirations every week. That way they're not let down by getting beat by Cal.