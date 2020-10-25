College football Week 8 winners and losers: Did Michigan emerge as Ohio State's biggest threat?

We entered the postponed 2020 Big Ten season thinking that Penn State was going to be Ohio State’s biggest challenger in the East.

It took hours for that notion to get thrown flat on its face.

The No. 8 Nittany Lions lost 36-35 in overtime to Indiana on Saturday afternoon while No. 18 Michigan looked fantastic in a 49-24 win at No. 21 Minnesota.

It was easy to think that Saturday night was going to be a disaster for Michigan. The Wolverines’ opening possession ended with a blocked punt that Minnesota capitalized on with a TD two plays later. But RB Zach Charbonnet quickly tied the game with a 70-yard score and the rout was on from there.

QB Joe Milton was efficient and unspectacular in his first start. Milton was a comfortable 13-of-19 passing for 160 yards and a score. And he didn’t have to be amazing either. Michigan’s running attack was dominant on its own.

The Wolverines averaged over 8 yards a carry against a Minnesota defensive front that was breaking in a bunch of new starters. Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis clearly saw that as a weakness of the Gopher defense as four different Michigan players scored a touchdown on the ground.

The defense was pretty good too. DL Donovan Jeter scored a TD on a 24-yard fumble return and shut down every Minnesota player not named Rashod Bateman. While the Gophers’ star had nine catches for 101 yards, everyone else on Minnesota’s roster combined for 96 receiving yards.

It was easy to overlook Michigan in the Big Ten this year because of the team’s track record under Harbaugh, a new QB and four new offensive line starters. The Wolverines haven’t lost fewer than three games in any of his five previous seasons. And with an Ohio State that Harbaugh has been unable to beat and a top-10 Penn State that had won two of its last three games against Michigan, why was 2020 going to be any different than 2019 or 2018 or 2016?

We still can’t say for sure that it will be. After watching Penn State fumble both literally and mentally against Indiana, there’s a convincing case to be made that Michigan is still the biggest threat to Ohio State on that side of the conference.

View photos Joe Milton threw for a TD and ran for another in Michigan's easy win. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) More

In the West, it looks like Wisconsin and everyone else. The Badgers kicked off the Big Ten season on Friday night with a dominating win over Illinois and a passing game that hasn’t been seen in years in Madison.

Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz started in place of the injured Jack Coan and was 20-of-21 passing for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Mertz became the first Wisconsin QB in nearly 17 years to throw for five touchdowns in a single game. Until Friday night, the most recent Badgers QB to throw for a handful of TDs was Jim Sorgi in 2003.

Mertz’s success compensated for a running game that also didn’t resemble its typical Wisconsin self. The Badgers rushed 54 times for just 184 yards and no one had a run longer than 13 yards. The Wisconsin defense, meanwhile, held Illinois to just 218 total yards.

The Badgers now have a one-game lead over Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska, the three teams largely considered to be their biggest threats in the West. In a shortened eight-game season, Week 1 is even more important than usual in the Big Ten title race.

But the talk of Michigan and Wisconsin being serious threats to Ohio State is pretty empty if neither team is capable of beating the Buckeyes. Wisconsin hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2010. Michigan’s last victory came in 2011. This is a conference that’s still Ohio State’s to lose.

— Nick Bromberg

Here are this week’s winners and losers

Winners

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz: It’s hard to imagine a better performance from Mertz in his first career start. Mertz, the highest-rated quarterback recruit to ever sign with Wisconsin, entered the year as Jack Coan’s backup. But when Coan suffered a serious foot injury in preseason practice, Mertz became QB1. He lived up to his billing in Wisconsin’s season-opening victory over Illinois.

Story continues