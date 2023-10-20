College football Week 8: Our six picks for must-watch games include Ohio State-Penn State

The second half of the college football season is here, and the stakes continue to grow as the number of squads with a true path to the last four-team playoff dwindles. This week, the ranks of the undefeated will be reduced by at least one, and at least two clubs will be dealt a second loss.

In all, four Top 25 matchups are featured on the Week 8 slate, and a couple more should also be on your radar as you plan your Saturday viewing. As always, keep in mind that notable events can unfold in unexpected places, but here are the six games we recommend.

No. 6 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State

Time/TV: Noon ET, Fox.

Why watch: This week’s game of the century is the first in the much-anticipated round robin among the trio of title contenders in the Big Ten East. The Nittany Lions seek their first win against the Buckeyes since 2016 and their first in Columbus since 2011. A loss wouldn’t be a championship dealbreaker either way, but the winner will have a sizable advantage in the division going forward with both teams set to face Michigan in November. Buckeyes’ standout WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will have the undivided attention of Penn State DB Daequan Hardy, but Ohio State QB Kyle McCord also makes extensive use of TE Cade Stover in the short passing game. Nittany Lions QB Drew Allar has yet to throw a pick this season, but the hostile environs of the Horseshoe will present the toughest challenge of his young career. He’ll need ground support from RBs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, all of whom will try to steer clear of DL Tyleik Williams and the active Buckeye defensive front that creates havoc in opposing backfields.

Why it could disappoint: It wouldn’t be the first time this matchup produced a convincing win by the Buckeyes, but this Ohio State offense might not be quite as loaded as in years past, and the Penn State defense appears to be better equipped to withstand it.

No. 15 Tennessee at No. 8 Alabama

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS.

Why watch: The Volunteers survived a playoff eliminator last week against Texas A&M and now face another in the tough road environment of Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide did enough to get by Arkansas a week ago but still have some obstacles ahead in their quest to close out the SEC West. Tide fans continue to see the up and down sides of QB Jalen Milroe, who can make some beautiful throws but also some ill-advised decisions. Protection remains an issue for the Alabama line that has allowed a disturbing 31 sacks, a number DE James Pearce Jr. and his Volunteers linemates will look to increase. Tennessee QB Joe Milton has struggled against top-tier defenses himself, and Alabama’s group led by LB Dallas Turner certainly qualifies.

Why it could disappoint: Like the Vols’ game last week in this time slot against Texas A&M, this might not be the prettiest football. It probably won’t be the lowest scoring game of the day – read on for that one –, but there might be long stretches of limited action. There are breakaway threats on both sides, however, so the game-changing play could happen at any time.

No. 17 Duke at No. 4 Florida State

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC.

Why watch: It’s not a stretch to say this is the biggest football game the Duke program has experienced in the sport’s modern era. That includes the Notre Dame tilt earlier this season as well as the Blue Devils’ appearance in the 2013 ACC title game. Duke was swamped 45-7 by the eventual national champion Florida State in that game a decade ago, but this year’s squad appears better constructed to compete with the Seminoles. Even so, coming away with a win in Tallahassee is a tall order. Duke QB Riley Leonard, who suffered an ankle injury late in that heartbreaker against the Fighting Irish, sat out last week’s win against North Carolina State and hopes to be ready for this contest. His mobility is a big part of his game, however, so if he is not at full speed he’ll have a harder time eluding the Florida State pursuit led by LB Kalen DeLoach. Seminoles QB Jordan Travis could also have his hands full with the Blue Devils’ defense that features standouts at all three levels. DL Aeneas Peebles and LB Tre Freeman keep the line of scrimmage locked down while DB Jaylen Stinson cleans up anything that reaches the secondary.

Why it could disappoint: Make no mistake – the Duke defense is good. But FSU’s assortment of playmakers will be harder to completely lock down for four quarters, so the game will hinge on the performance of the Blue Devils’ offense. If Duke is able to move the ball consistently and finish drives with points, things should remain competitive to the end.

No. 14 Utah at No. 16 Southern California

Time/TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox.

Why watch: The good news for USC is last week’s misadventure at Notre Dame has no impact on the Pac-12 race. But the bad news is the loss exposed plenty of issues, and the two-time defending league champion Utes will be all too happy to take advantage of them as they look to stay within shouting distance of the lead. Trojans QB Caleb Williams figures to be under constant duress once again, with DE Jonah Elliss leading the rush for Utah while DB Sione Vaki, also a part-time running back, limits his deep options. Utes QB Cam Rising is once again unlikely to make his season debut, and the Utah offense has been inconsistent at best without him thus far. The Utes got by California last week with Bryson Barnes getting help from the aforementioned Vaki in Wildcat looks.

Why it could disappoint: This might be a good night for Utah’s more conventional ground attack, as USC is still surrendering an unsustainable 4.2 yards per rushing attempt. If that proves to be the case, Williams will see his opportunities with the ball limited. It’s also possible that the Trojans’ offense will regain its explosive form and force the Utes into uncomfortable comeback mode. A scenario in between is more likely, resulting in a tense affair.

No. 22 Air Force at Navy

Time/TV: Noon ET, CBS.

Why watch: After cracking the Top 25 for the first time this season, the Falcons take a break from their Mountain West schedule to contest the first leg of the Commander in Chief’s Trophy series. The Midshipmen got off to a rocky start in Ireland against Notre Dame this season (The Irish are showing up a lot here, aren’t they?) but have shown more consistency of late, getting back to .500 with a two-game winning streak. Air Force QB Zac Larrier left last week’s victory against Wyoming in the second half with a leg injury, but Jensen Jones stepped in and made the key pitch to John Lee Eldridge for the winning score. Jones will likely be called upon again, but FB Emmanuel Michel still figures to be the primary workhorse in the Falcons’ option attack and ergo the main responsibility of Navy LB Will Harbour, the anchor of the Mids’ defense that is coming off its second shutout of the season. The Midshipmen also had to make a QB change last week in the victory against American Athletic Conference newcomer Charlotte as freshman Braxton Woodson replaced an injured Tai Lavatai. But again, the main priority for LB Alec Mock and the Falcons’ defense will be to shut down the interior space where Navy FBs Alex Tecza and Daba Fofana operate.

Why it could disappoint: There are no secrets when academy rivals get together. Each side knows what the other likes to do, so there might be little in the way of fireworks. The QB uncertainty for both is a further indicator that there might not be many points, but the intensity level will be high for all 60 minutes. And no, this still won’t be the lowest score of the day. Keep going.

Minnesota at No. 23 Iowa

Time/TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox.

Why watch: Ah, here we go. If you love defense, this is the game for you. Last week’s hard-fought win at Wisconsin allowed the Hawkeyes to seize control of the Big Ten West. They now look to hold on to it, as well as the greatest trophy in all of sports, as they host the Golden Gophers in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale. The bronze pig has lived in Iowa City since 2015, but Minnesota would love to bring him back to the Twin Cities and salvage a disappointing first half of the season in the process. You aren’t likely to hear the word ‘touchdown’ much – the two teams have only 29 between them all season. LBs Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson anchor the Iowa defense that is as stingy as ever, but the Hawkeyes’ best offensive weapon might be punter Tory Taylor, who leads the Big Ten with an average of 48.3 yards per boot. The Golden Gophers have been fairly sound on defense themselves, save for that late meltdown at Northwestern in Week 4 that might ultimately cost them bowl eligibility. LB Maverick Baranowski is the top stopper of the group that will look to keep Iowa’s ground game in check. The Hawkeyes’ struggling aerial attack will be even less of a threat without injured TE Erick All. Deacon Hill has thrown for 262 total yards in three starts.

Why it could disappoint: There’s an almost morbid fascination with watching Big Ten West football just to see what level of offensive ineptitude is attainable. A multiple-score advantage either way could prove insurmountable, though Minnesota WR Daniel Jackson at least provides a potential big-play threat in the passing game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football games this weekend: What to watch in Week 8