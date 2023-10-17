College football Week 8 picks: WKU vs. Jacksonville State, Ohio State vs. Penn State, more

Last week was forgettable for football in the Bluegrass State.

For Louisville. For Kentucky.

And for The Courier Journal sports staff.

No staffer did better than 3-2 last week, by far the worst showing by the department since the season began.

While the Cardinals and Wildcats have bye weeks to regroup, the CJ prognosticators have no such reprieve. And on short rest, no less: Western Kentucky is in a Tuesday night Conference USA tussle with Jacksonville State.

Here's a look at this week's picks. As usual, predictions are straight up winners and losers (not against the spread), with rankings based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. All times listed are ET.

Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, ESPNU

The picks: Four for Western Kentucky, three for Jacksonville State (Ryan Black, C.L. Brown, Alexis Cubit)

The definition of a toss-up, not just in the minds of the CJ sports staff but also in the C-USA standings: WKU is 2-0 in league play, one of only two teams that hasn't lost a conference game (Liberty is 4-0); Jacksonville State is 3-1, with its setback to that aforementioned Liberty squad. The Hilltoppers' two losses this season (Ohio State and Troy) were both on the road, and the Gamecocks are 3-1 at home in 2023. WKU quarterback Austin Reed continues humming along, leading the conference in passing yards per game (277.5) and TDs through the air (14). He'll have to avoid giving the ball away to an aggressive Jacksonville State defense, which already has 10 interceptions this fall, tied for fourth nationally.

Eastern Kentucky at Gardner-Webb

How to watch: 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

The picks: Six for Eastern Kentucky, one for Gardner-Webb (Lucas Aulbach)

Gardner-Webb can't win on the road — it's 0-4. But it can't lose at home: It's 2-0. Eastern Kentucky is 1-2 on the road this fall, but those two setbacks came to a pair of Power Five schools (Cincinnati and Kentucky in back-to-back weeks). The Colonels hope to light up the scoreboard against the Runnin' Bulldogs' defense, which is 100th (of 122 FCS teams) in scoring defense, allowing 33.3 points per game.

Murray State at Missouri State

How to watch: 3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

The picks: Six for Missouri State, one for Murray State (Cubit)

Both these teams are 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. But they share only one common foe to this point: Southern Illinois. Murray State lost to SIU, 27-6, last week, and Missouri State fell to the Salukis, 33-20, on Sept. 30. The Racers rank among the worst squads in the FCS in multiple categories, including scoring offense (16.3 points per game; 100th of 122 FCS teams) and scoring defense (32.3 points per game; 98th of 122). Missouri State hasn't had trouble finding the end zone this fall, averaging 30.8 points per outing.

How to watch: 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

The picks: Five for Tarleton State, two for Morehead State (Aulbach, Brooks Holton)

Saturday marks the first meeting between these schools, entering in opposite directions: Morehead State has won consecutive games to fight its way back to .500 (3-3) on the season. Tarleton State has lost two straight, the first a one-point loss at home to Southern Utah followed by a double-overtime defeat at Eastern Kentucky last week. Morehead State ranks among the top 20 in the FCS in red zone offense (eighth nationally, first in the Pioneer Football League) and red zone defense (18th in the country, second in the PFL). Tarleton State is primed to play nail-biters every week: It averages 29.9 points per game and gives up 28.6.

No. 6 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State

How to watch: Noon Saturday, Fox

The picks: Six for Ohio State, one for Penn State (Aulbach)

Penn State (6-0) is undefeated, you say? The Nittany Lions boast an explosive offense (No. 5 in the FBS in points per game at 44.3) and a tenacious defense (No. 2 nationally in points permitted per outing at 8.0), you offer? The CJ sports staff is unmoved. Other than Aulbach, that is, who is picking Penn State to go into the Horseshoe and take a "W" back to the Keystone State. To make that a reality, the Nittany Lions will have to overcome a heapin' helpin' of hideous history: The Buckeyes have won 22 of the 30 all-time meetings in this series, including the past six. They are 13-2 at Ohio Stadium against the Nittany Lions. And Ohio State coach Ryan Day has lost only two home games (to Oregon in 2021 and Michigan last season) in five seasons with the Buckeyes, owning a winning percentage of 93.3 (28-2).

The standings

1 - Natalie Pierre, 29-6 (last week 3-2)

2 - C.L. Brown, 27-8 (last week 3-2)

3 - Ryan Black, 26-9 (last week 3-2)

4 - Lucas Aulbach, 25-10 (last week 1-4)

5 - Alexis Cubit, 23-12 (last week 2-3)

6 (tie) - Brooks Holton, 22-13 (last week 2-3)

6 (tie) - Jason Frakes, 22-13 (last week 3-2)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College football picks: WKU vs Jax State prediction, OSU vs Penn State