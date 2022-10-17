College football Week 8 odds, opening spreads and new AP Top 25 poll

Opening spreads for Week 8 college football games of top 25 ranked teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week 7 of the college football season provided plenty of exciting games and upsets.

Tennessee beat Alabama for the first time since 2006 with a dramatic 52-49 victory in Knoxville. The Volunteers and Crimson Tide swapped spots in the new AP Top 25 poll, with Tennessee jumping up three spots to No. 3.

Michigan also vaulted one spot ahead of Clemson and into the No. 4 spot after the Wolverines' impressive win over previously unbeaten Penn State. TCU also took down an unbeaten squad, beating Oklahoma State 43-40 in overtime. The Horned Frogs jumped up from No. 13 to No. 8 in the new poll. Utah's 43-42 win over an undefeated USC team saw the Utes jump five spots in the poll from No. 20 to No. 15. The Trojans fell five spots to No. 12.

North Carolina State and Mississippi State fell the most -- eight spots each -- of any team in the new AP poll.

Here's the latest AP top 25 poll entering Week 8.

AP Poll

Georgia, 7-0 Ohio State, 6-0 Tennessee, 6-0 Michigan, 7-0 Clemson, 7-0 Alabama, 6-1 Ole Miss, 7-0 TCU, 6-0 UCLA, 6-0 Oregon, 5-1 Oklahoma State, 5-1 USC, 6-1 Wake Forest, 5-1 Syracuse, 6-0 Utah, 5-2 Penn State, 5-1 Kansas State, 5-1 Illinois, 6-1 Kentucky, 5-2 Texas, 5-2 Cincinnati, 5-1 North Carolina, 6-1 North Carolina State, 5-2 Mississippi State, 5-2 Tulane, 6-1

Here are the opening spreads for each Week 8 game featuring one or more teams ranked in the top 25, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday, Oct. 22