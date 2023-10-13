College football Week 7 viewing guide: Washington vs. Oregon, UF youth

Week 7 viewing guide

Lamest time window: Noon. The big teams are all favored by at least three scores, so don’t feel bad about skipping the early slate.

Noon: Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State (ABC) seems like the closest game, which isn’t saying much. Indiana at No. 2 Michigan (Fox) gives us another data point for the dominant but untested Wolverines.

3:30: No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington (ABC) isn’t just the game of the day. I think it’ll be the game of the year.

4: The winner of Iowa at Wisconsin (Fox) becomes the favorite to win the unimpressive Big Ten West.

7: A week after knocking off Fresno State, Wyoming travels to undefeated Air Force (CBS Sports Network) in another game with New Year’s Six bowl implications.

7:30: No. 10 USC can prove it’s a playoff contender with a win at No. 21 Notre Dame (NBC). Same for No. 12 North Carolina against No. 25 Miami (ABC).

8: No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State (Fox) feels like an elimination game in a crowded Pac-12.

Eye on the NFL draft

Aside from the obvious — the Hurricanes trying to rebound from their gut-punch loss to Georgia Tech — keep an eye on the high-end draft prospects. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is a top-10 prospect, and Miami safety Kamren Kinchens has received first-round buzz. Both will have chances to impress scouts in this matchup.

FSU’s streak at stake

The Seminoles are one of only five teams to score on every trip inside the red zone (16 touchdowns, four field goals). That streak will be tested by Syracuse, which boasts the nation’s No. 11 red-zone defense (13 scores in 20 chances). The Orange’s upset hopes hinge on forcing a deep turnover or at least holding FSU to field goals.

‘GameDay’ breakdown

Oregon and Washington both have top-three scoring offenses, which means this could come down to a defensive stop. If that’s true, the edge goes to the Ducks. Oregon joins Miami as the only teams ranked in the top 10 in total offense and defense. Watch out for Khyree Jackson, one of the Pac-12′s top defensive backs (two picks, four pass breakups), as he faces arguably the nation’s top receiving corps.

Michael Penix Jr. vs. Bo Nix

A look at the quarterback matchup between Penix (a Tampa Bay Tech alumnus) and Nix (a transfer from Auburn):

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Passing yards per game: 399.8 (first nationally)

Completion percentage: 74.7 (fifth)

Passing efficiency: 196.46 (third)

Touchdowns: 16 (third)

Interceptions: 2 (27th)

Of note: He has four of the top five passing performances in school history. Penix also leads the nation in completions of 10-plus yards (78) and is tied for first in passes of 30-plus yards (19).

Bo Nix, Oregon

Passing yards per game: 291.8 (14th)

Completion percentage: 80.4 (first)

Passing efficiency: 184.70 (fifth)

Touchdowns: 15 (eighth)

Interceptions: 1 (fifth)

Of note: Saturday’s start will be the 53rd of his career, tying Boise State’s Kellen Moore and Texas’ Colt McCoy for the most ever by a quarterback.

Local of the week

South Carolina wide receiver Ahmarean Brown (Jefferson High)

The super senior has worked his way into the starting lineup after transferring from Georgia Tech. If a young Gators secondary focuses on slowing down Xavier Legette, can Brown capitalize with a big play in what should be a close game?

No break for Notre Dame

USC marks the fourth consecutive top-25 team Notre Dame has faced (after Ohio State, Duke and Louisville). It’s only the sixth time ever and first time since 2000 that the Fighting Irish have played four consecutive ranked foes. Notre Dame only won that fourth game twice: a 28-3 win over No. 4 Texas A&M in 1992 and a 14-13 barnburner against No. 2 Iowa Pre-Flight in 1943.

Audible

“Our depth is in the transfer portal. ... Schools like us, we’re not going to have a lot of depth, because it gets bought away.” — Syracuse coach Dino Babers

Stat of the week

From The Athletic’s Max Olson: None of Michigan’s 313 defensive plays have been inside its own 10-yard line. It’ll be an accomplishment if Indiana and its No. 114 scoring offense finds a way to get that close.

The nation’s top defense is … UCLA?

Chip Kelly’s Bruins are allowing the fewest yards per play in the country (3.74). The focal point is linebacker Laiatu Latu, an NFL prospect who’s among the nation’s leaders with five sacks. We’ll see whether he can rattle DJ Uiagalelei, who has made the most of his fresh start after transferring from Clemson to Oregon State.

Jimbo Fisher faces Josh Heupel

The latest referendum on Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher comes at No. 19 Tennessee in the Volunteers’ first checkerboard pattern in the stands since their win over Florida last year. Behind Walter Nolen and Edgerrin Cooper, the Aggies lead the nation with 57 tackles for loss and 26 sacks. Josh Heupel’s lightning-quick offense, however, might be a tough matchup for Fisher, who already has two losses at a program that won’t tolerate mediocrity much longer.

By the numbers: Week 7

11 — Florida true freshmen to play in every game so far. That leads the nation and is four more than the next two (Clemson and LSU)

275 — Total yards of offense Jordan Travis needs to pass Chris Rix (9,213 career yards) for second in FSU history

9 — Touchdown catches by Toledo’s Jerjuan Newton (Clearwater Central Catholic). He’s tied with LSU’s Brian Thomas for most in the country

10.4 — Receptions per game by Florida Atlantic’s LaJohntay Wester, a Palmetto native who leads the nation

14-12 — USF’s all-time homecoming record

• • •

