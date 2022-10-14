College football Week 7: The seven best games to watch and stream Saturday

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, center, eludes Florida linebacker Shemar James during the Volunteers' win on Sept. 24. No. 6 Tennessee puts its unbeaten start on the line Saturday against No. 3 Alabama. (Wade Payne / Associated Press)

The Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here’s a rundown of seven games in Week 7 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific.

No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at No. 5 Michigan (6-0)

Michigan running back Blake Corum, center, carries the ball against Maryland on Sept. 24. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

The undefeated teams will both face a ranked opponent for the first time in this Big Ten matchup at Ann Arbor, Mich. For J.J. McCarthy, the Wolverines sophomore quarterback, it will the first time in his career that he will start against a ranked team. Michigan running back Blake Corum has rushed for 500 yards and four touchdowns in three Big Ten games this season. The Nittany Lions defense is among the top five in the country, having allowed an average of 79.6 yards per game. Michigan is favored by 6½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. Fox, Fox Sports app

No. 15 N.C. State (5-1) at No. 18 Syracuse (5-0)

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader runs with the ball during a win over Purdue on Sept. 17. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

The Orange is off to its best start since since 1987 and will play its first ranked Atlantic Coast Conference opponent since joining the ACC in 2013. A win will make Syracuse bowl-eligible for the first time in four years. Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary is questionable after he sustained a shoulder injury in last Saturday’s 19-17 win over Florida State in which kicker Christopher Dunn made four field goals. Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader has passed for 10 touchdowns and completed 70% of his throws. Syracuse is favored by 3½.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. ACC Network, ESPN+

No. 3 Alabama (6-0) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0)

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell, left, and defensive lineman DJ Dale tackle Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King during a Crimson Tide win on Oct. 8. (Vasha Hunt / Associated Press)

The Volunteers, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, tops the nation in total offense with nearly 550 yards per game. Hooker has thrown 239 passes, dating back to last season, without an interception. Alabama’s Bryce Young, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury for the Crimson Tide’s 24-20 cliffhanger win over Texas A&M, is questionable for this SEC rivalry encounter at Knoxville, Tenn. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 17-1 against Tennessee and a win will put him in a tie with Joe Paterno for most road wins against Top 25 teams at 27. Alabama is favored by 7½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

No. 8 Oklahoma State (5-0) at No. 13 TCU (5-0)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan passes during a win over Oklahoma on Oct. 1. (Ron Jenkins / Associated Press)

With first place at stake in the Big 12 conference, undefeated Texas Christian is set to avenge last season’s blowout 63-17 loss to the Cowboys. The Horned Frogs, who have matched last season’s number of wins, are averaging 8.1 yards per play under first-year coach Sonny Dykes. Quarterback Max Duggan leads the Big 12 with 14 touchdowns and has completed 73% of his passes for 1,305 yards. Spencer Sanders of Oklahoma State has 29 wins as the starting Cowboys’ quarterback and is three away from the school record set by Mason Rudolph. TCU is favored by 3½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

LSU (4-2) at Florida (4-2)

LSU coach Brian Kelly walks off the field after losing to Tennessee on Oct. 8. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

Louisiana State was off to a good start under first-year coach Brian Kelly, allowing just 14 points a game, until it met Tennessee last week which ran up a 40-13 win at Baton Rouge, La. The Gators ended a six-game Southeastern Conference losing streak against Missouri at Gainesville, Fla., and it was also Florida’s first league win in a year. The last time both teams met unranked was in 2014. Florida is favored by 3 points.

How to watch: 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+

No. 4 Clemson (6-0) at Florida State (4-2)

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse celebrates after a win over LSU in September. (Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)

The Tigers, who are making their first trip to Tallahassee, Fla., since 2018, have beaten the Atlantic Coast Conference’s two other ranked teams — Wake Forest and North Carolina State, while the Seminoles have lost two straight games — to the Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack. Clemson, which beat Boston College last week 31-3, has won six straight against Florida State. The Seminole defense has recorded 16 sacks in six games. Jared Verse, a transfer from Albany, has four of those for an average of 7.5 yards per loss. Clemson is favored by 3½ points.

How to watch: 4:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

No. 7 USC (6-0) at No. 20 Utah (4-2)

USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson leads players onto the field before a win over Washington State at the Coliseum on Oct. 8. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Trojans will play their first game against a Top 25 ranked team when they travel to Salt Lake City to meet the Utes in a matchup that will feature the Pac-12’s two best pass defenses. Quarterback Cameron Rising has passed for 1,153 yards and 13 touchdowns for Utah. The game is practically a must win for the defending conference champions, after its 42-32 loss last week to undefeated UCLA. USC, which is off to its best start since 2006, held Washington State and quarterback Cameron Ward scoreless in the second half of a 30-14 victory at home. Utah is favored by 3½ points.

How to watch: 5 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports app

