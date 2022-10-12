College football Week 7: Score predictions for weekend’s biggest games

Week 7 in college football may just be the most exciting one yet. There’s two ten matchups taking place: #3 Alabama at #6 Tennessee and #10 Penn State at #5 Michigan. In addition to those, there’s four other ranked battles this weekend that will keep fans glued to their couches all day on Saturday.

Aside from #15 NC State vs. #18 Syracuse, there’s another big one going down in the ACC between #4 Clemson and unranked Florida State in Tallahassee. There’s UNC (5-1) at Duke (4-2) in a battle between hated rivals. In the SEC, don’t forget about #16 Mississippi State at #22 Kentucky. Florida hosts LSU and Georgia is a 38.5 point home favorite over Vanderbilt.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s games, and if you’re looking to do some last minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM, and my predictions:

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET: #10 Penn State at #5 Michigan

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Spread: Michigan -7

Over/Under: 51.5

Money line: Michigan -275, PSU +210

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET: Auburn at #9 Ole Miss

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Ole Miss -14.5

Over/Under: 54.5

Money line: Ole Miss -700, AU +475

Prediction: Ole Miss 30, Auburn 17

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET: #19 Kansas at Oklahoma

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Oklahoma -9.5

Over/Under: 62.5

Money line: Oklahoma -350, Kansas +260

Prediction: Kansas 38, Oklahoma 35

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET: Minnesota at #24 Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Minnesota -6.5

Over/Under: 39.5

Money line: Minnesota -275, Illinois +210

Prediction: Minnesota 27, Illinois 24

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET: #3 Alabama at #6 Tennessee

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Alabama -7.5

Over/Under: 65.5

Money line: Alabama -300, Tennessee +230

Prediction: Tennessee 31, Alabama 30

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET: #8 Oklahoma State at #13 TCU

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Spread: TCU -4

Over/Under: 68.5

Money line: TCU -190, Oklahoma State +155

Prediction: Oklahoma State 41, TCU 34

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET: #15 NC State at #18 Syracuse

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Syracuse -3.5

Over/Under: 43

Money line: Syracuse -185, NC State +155

Prediction: NC State 24, Syracuse 17

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET: Vanderbilt at #1 Georgia

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Georgia -38.5

Over/Under: 58.5

Money line: N/A

Prediction: Georgia 45, Vandy 10

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET: LSU at Florida

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Florida -2.5

Over/Under: 51.5

Money line: Florida -140, LSU +115

Prediction: Florida 27, LSU 23

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET: #4 Clemson at Florida State

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Spread: Clemson -3.5

Over/Under: 51.5

Money line: Clemson -185, FSU +150

Prediction: Clemson 31, FSU 20

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET: #16 Mississippi State at #22 Kentucky

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Mississippi State -6.5

Over/Under: 46

Money line: Mississippi State -250, Kentucky +200

Prediction: Mississippi State 34, Kentucky 20

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET: #7 USC at #20 Utah

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Utah -3.5

Over/Under: 65

Money line: Utah -175, USC +145

Prediction: USC 31, Utah 27

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET: North Carolina at Duke

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Spread: UNC -7

Over/Under: 66.5

Money line: UNC -275, Duke +210

Prediction: UNC 42, Duke 28

Saturday, 9 p.m. ET: Washington State at Oregon State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Oregon State -3.5

Over/Under: 52.5

Money line: Oregon State -175, Washington State +145

Prediction: Oregon State 30, Washington State 24

