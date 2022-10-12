College football Week 7: Score predictions for weekend’s biggest games
Week 7 in college football may just be the most exciting one yet. There’s two ten matchups taking place: #3 Alabama at #6 Tennessee and #10 Penn State at #5 Michigan. In addition to those, there’s four other ranked battles this weekend that will keep fans glued to their couches all day on Saturday.
Aside from #15 NC State vs. #18 Syracuse, there’s another big one going down in the ACC between #4 Clemson and unranked Florida State in Tallahassee. There’s UNC (5-1) at Duke (4-2) in a battle between hated rivals. In the SEC, don’t forget about #16 Mississippi State at #22 Kentucky. Florida hosts LSU and Georgia is a 38.5 point home favorite over Vanderbilt.
Here’s a look at this weekend’s games, and if you’re looking to do some last minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.
The lines, courtesy of BetMGM, and my predictions:
Saturday, 12 p.m. ET: #10 Penn State at #5 Michigan
Spread: Michigan -7
Over/Under: 51.5
Money line: Michigan -275, PSU +210
Prediction: Michigan 38, Penn State 20
Saturday, 12 p.m. ET: Auburn at #9 Ole Miss
Spread: Ole Miss -14.5
Over/Under: 54.5
Money line: Ole Miss -700, AU +475
Prediction: Ole Miss 30, Auburn 17
Saturday, 12 p.m. ET: #19 Kansas at Oklahoma
Spread: Oklahoma -9.5
Over/Under: 62.5
Money line: Oklahoma -350, Kansas +260
Prediction: Kansas 38, Oklahoma 35
Saturday, 12 p.m. ET: Minnesota at #24 Illinois
Spread: Minnesota -6.5
Over/Under: 39.5
Money line: Minnesota -275, Illinois +210
Prediction: Minnesota 27, Illinois 24
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET: #3 Alabama at #6 Tennessee
Spread: Alabama -7.5
Over/Under: 65.5
Money line: Alabama -300, Tennessee +230
Prediction: Tennessee 31, Alabama 30
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET: #8 Oklahoma State at #13 TCU
Spread: TCU -4
Over/Under: 68.5
Money line: TCU -190, Oklahoma State +155
Prediction: Oklahoma State 41, TCU 34
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET: #15 NC State at #18 Syracuse
Spread: Syracuse -3.5
Over/Under: 43
Money line: Syracuse -185, NC State +155
Prediction: NC State 24, Syracuse 17
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET: Vanderbilt at #1 Georgia
Spread: Georgia -38.5
Over/Under: 58.5
Money line: N/A
Prediction: Georgia 45, Vandy 10
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET: LSU at Florida
Spread: Florida -2.5
Over/Under: 51.5
Money line: Florida -140, LSU +115
Prediction: Florida 27, LSU 23
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET: #4 Clemson at Florida State
Spread: Clemson -3.5
Over/Under: 51.5
Money line: Clemson -185, FSU +150
Prediction: Clemson 31, FSU 20
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET: #16 Mississippi State at #22 Kentucky
Spread: Mississippi State -6.5
Over/Under: 46
Money line: Mississippi State -250, Kentucky +200
Prediction: Mississippi State 34, Kentucky 20
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET: #7 USC at #20 Utah
Spread: Utah -3.5
Over/Under: 65
Money line: Utah -175, USC +145
Prediction: USC 31, Utah 27
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET: North Carolina at Duke
Spread: UNC -7
Over/Under: 66.5
Money line: UNC -275, Duke +210
Prediction: UNC 42, Duke 28
Saturday, 9 p.m. ET: Washington State at Oregon State
Spread: Oregon State -3.5
Over/Under: 52.5
Money line: Oregon State -175, Washington State +145
Prediction: Oregon State 30, Washington State 24
