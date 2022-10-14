College football Week 7 picks: Alabama, Penn State earn statement road wins

CFB Week 7 ATS picks: 'Bama, Penn State earn statement wins on road originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're getting deep into conference play with Week 7 of the 2022 college football season underway.

This weekend's slate is headlined by two awesome matchups featuring top 10 teams.

No. 10 Penn State travels to the Big House to play No. 5 Michigan, and No. 3 Alabama goes to Knoxville to take on No. 6 Tennessee. All four schools are undefeated and the outcome of both games will have a profound impact on the initial College Football Playoff rankings released in a few weeks.

We started the year with a fake $1000 budget and have made 19 picks against the spread in five weeks. After going 3-0 in Week 6, our budget now sits at $1,375 entering Saturday.

Here are our three picks for Week 7 (All spreads via PointsBet).

Season record: 12-7

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee

USA TODAY Sports

Wager: $50

Pick: Alabama -7.5

This is the most important game for Tennessee in a very long time. We're about to find out if the Volunteers are a legit playoff contender.

The Tennessee offense is legit. Heisman Trophy contender and Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker leads an offense that ranks No. 1 in total yards (547.8) and points scored (46.8) per game.

However, the Alabama defense might be the best unit Tennessee faces all season. The Crimson Tide rank No. 6 in the nation in points (12.5) and yards (250.8) allowed per game. Opposing quarterbacks have a completion percentage of just 52.4 versus Alabama -- the sixth-lowest in FBS.

Many of the betting trends are in Alabama's favor. The Crimson Tide are 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last nine games and 5-1 ATS in their last six matchups versus the Volunteers. Alabama also is 10-0 straight up in its last 10 games against the Volunteers with a seven-game win streak at Tennessee.

Alabama will make a statement with a double-digit victory on the road against a quality top 10 opponent.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan

USA TODAY Sports

Wager: $50

Pick: Penn State +7

Michigan is the most overrated team in the top 10 of the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Wolverines' out-of-conference schedule was an absolute joke, and their first three Big 10 conference matchups were against three struggling programs in Maryland, Iowa and Indiana. Put simply, the Wolverines haven't played anyone yet, which makes it difficult to trust them against a very good Penn State team that's gone 4-1 ATS in its last five road games.

Penn State's extra week to prepare, its defense that has forced 12 turnovers in five games, and its strong rushing attack averaging 192.6 yards per game will help keep this score close and potentially lead to an upset.

No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern

Wager: $50

Pick: James Madison -12.5

It's pretty cool to have James Madison representing the Sun Belt conference in the top 25. It's a deserved spot in the latest AP poll, too. James Madison is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games and 5-0 ATS in its last five road matchups. The Dukes also have a high-powered offense that ranks sixth in the nation at 44.2 points per game.

After an exciting upset on the road against Nebraska, Georgia Southern has lost three of its last four games, giving up an average of 33.25 points over that span.

James Madison maintains its unbeaten run with another double-digit victory.