College football Week 7 odds, opening spreads and new AP Top 25 poll

Week 7 college football games of top 25 ranked teams

There was plenty of movement in the latest AP Top 25 poll even though Week 6 didn't see any top 10 teams lose.

UCLA improved to 5-0 with a huge Pac-12 conference win over Utah. The Bruins jumped seven spots from No. 18 to No. 11 in the new AP poll. That was tied for the highest climb in this week's poll with Mississippi State. The Bulldogs defeated Arkansas 40-17 and vaulted up from No. 23 to No. 16. Mississippi State's upcoming schedule gets a lot tougher with matchups against No. 22 Kentucky and No. 3 Alabama over the next two weeks.

There was some movement in the top 10, too. Ohio State leapfrogged Alabama from No. 3 to No. 2. Clemson beat Boston College 31-3 and climbed ahead of Michigan to No. 4.

There are two huge games between top 10 teams Saturday. No. 3 Alabama goes on the road to play No. 6 Tennessee, and No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State.

The teams that dropped the most in this week's AP poll were Utah (No. 11 to No. 20) and Kentucky (No. 13 to No. 22).

Texas also returned to the top 25 at No. 23 after its historic 49-0 win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. The Sun Belt conference made an appearance, too, with undefeated James Madison (5-0) coming in at No. 25.

Here's the latest AP top 25 poll entering Week 7.

AP Poll

Georgia, 6-0 Ohio State, 6-0 Alabama, 6-0 Clemson, 6-0 Michigan, 6-0 Tennessee, 5-0 USC, 6-0 Oklahoma State, 5-0 Ole Miss, 6-0 Penn State, 5-0 UCLA, 6-0 Oregon, 5-1 TCU, 5-0 Wake Forest, 5-1 North Carolina State, 5-1 Mississippi State, 5-1 Kansas State, 5-1 Syracuse, 5-0 Kansas, 5-1 Utah, 4-2 Cincinnati, 5-1 Kentucky, 4-2 Texas, 4-2 Illinois, 5-1 James Madison, Sun Belt

Here are the opening spreads for each Week 7 game featuring one or more teams ranked in the top 25, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday, Oct. 15