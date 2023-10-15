College football Week 7 grades: Purdue kicker has rough day, hounds made trip to Penn State

The college football Week 7 grades are in and while the semester is at its midway point, this edition will be music-inspired (warning: some videos below have explicit lyrics) and you still won’t see Taylor Swift mentioned anywhere below. (Sorry, Travis).

The same thing goes as far as grading from last season: High marks will be only for the spectacular, and failing grades have no chance of being reversed.

Last week’s high marks went to Texas A&M fans for their seemingly weekly trolling of Jimbo Fisher and failing grades were earned by Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and his lack of awareness and the laziness of a Florida player trying to make a tackle.

Here is the Week 7 analysis of how fans, teams, players and coaches fared:

Kickers have an important place in football. Have a reliable one and it can mean the difference between a win and a loss. Have a bad one or one that fails in clutch time (Oregon fans are bitter) and the shaming from the "kickers are not football players" and "they have one job" crowd will never end. Since most of the kickers in college football are on scholarship, they don't get the benefit of the doubt here. Even if they aren't on scholarship, they still don't get the benefit.

But Purdue kicker Julio Macias found out the hard way against Ohio State. Macias, a redshirt freshman who was subbing in for an injured Ben Freehill, missed field goals from 47, 39, and 27 yards, the last one having no chance of being successful once it left his foot.

What made Macias’ day even worse was that Purdue put on a contest for fans where three of four successful kicks from 40 yards out won a car lease for two years.

Time for the paperwork. This guy just won a 2-year car lease. The first to ever do it!! Congrats, Will 🚗🤯@PurdueLearfield @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/RLZDJGdFYC — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPeters__) October 14, 2023

And you can probably guess what happened next: having the Boilermaker faithful clamoring for the winner of the contest to suit up for the team.

Can I kick it? (no, you can't): Incomplete

The impatience some people have when it comes to college football is quite comical, including declaring a game is over when there is plenty of time left (hi, Colorado fans and wannabe psychic commenters on social media).

Or if you are a player, not waiting for a few seconds until the game is over to do whatever stupid celebration comes to your mind.

This brings us to the end of the Houston-West Virginia game on Thursday. Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene threw a 50-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 10 to Hudson Clement to give his team a 39-35 lead with 12 seconds left. And because the clock didn’t hit triple zeroes, Greene for some reason took off his helmet in the field of play and was flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct. (For Greene apologists, this rule has been in place in college football since 1995)

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown even called the penalty "asinine" and "ridiculous."

Here is Greene’s explanation after the game.

“That’s 100 percent on me. I messed that one up. If they’re 15 yards back, that last play probably doesn’t happen. I have to be more mature than that, I have to be better than that," he said.

That’s all fine and good, except Greene was seen on the sidelines after the touchdown waving goodbye to the Houston fans as if the game was over. His 15-yard penalty made West Virginia kickoff from the 20 and it took Houston two plays to pull off the Hail Mary.

It would be wise to listen to a famous rocker who famously sang "It ain’t over, till it’s over."

Let Brandy break it down: F

The worst and best of the rest

Different week, same result; Ref lays out another player:

That kind of night for USC pic.twitter.com/AWpLkTF9Ka — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) October 15, 2023

Tubthumping after a win:

Missouri with the fake-out:

Iowa's offense: A cloud of dust:

The one Indiana highlight:

How did Cooper Jr. hang onto this?! 😱@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/F3DLvNwbhu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Weekly OBJ tribute:

College Football Highlights (FCS): Furman WR Ben Ferguson makes an incredible one handed catch in the closing seconds of the first half against Samford. #CollegeFootball #FCSFootball #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jbpX2ClxdC — Justin David Kish • Sports Journalist (@JustinDavidKish) October 14, 2023

When keepin' it real goes wrong:

WHAT A START 😲



EASTERN MICHIGAN TAKES THE ONSIDE KICK BACK FOR THE TD @EMUFB pic.twitter.com/1TjJDPS69z — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

Stats for you

3: Interceptions by Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams in a 48-20 loss to Notre Dame. Williams entered the game with only one interception in 166 passing attempts. His miscues led directly to 21 Fighting Irish points.

5: Rushing touchdowns for Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson had 91 yards on the ground and also threw for 77 yards in the Wildcats' 38-21 win over Texas Tech.

37: Yards passing for Iowa in a 15-6 victory over Wisconsin.

200: Career wins by Nick Saban at Alabama.

297: Receiving yards by Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor in a two-overtime win against Colorado, the most in college football this season. Ayomanor caught each of his 13 receptions and three touchdowns after halftime.

The Dog of the Week

UMass at Penn State

Get at me dog

Now to the game:

The hounds made the trip to Penn State for a mid-season scrimmage with the Nittany Lions taking on UMass before heading to Columbus to play Ohio State on Saturday.

While some teams like to lollygag when an opponent with less talent, fewer resources, and less everything else comes to town, James Franklin’s group made sure the pups got plenty of rest and didn’t have to pay too much attention in this one. He also made sure that the team collecting a nice $1.6 million paycheck had no chance of winning as soon as they got off the bus.

The Minutemen performed exactly how you would think a seven-touchdown underdog would, gaining nine first downs and 109 total yards, while the defense gave up 406 yards. The UMass special teams made it a complete three-phase meltdown by punting 10 times in the 63-0 loss, with Daequan Hardy returning two of them for touchdowns.

