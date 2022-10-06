College football Week 6: The six best games to watch and stream Saturday

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is pressured by Iowa State linebacker Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance during the Jayhawks' win Oct. 1. No. 19 Kansas faces No. 17 Texas Christian in a Big 12 showdown Saturday. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

The Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here’s a rundown of six games in Week 6 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific.

No. 17 Texas Christian (4-0) at No. 19 Kansas (5-0)

Texas Christian quarterback Max Duggan throws against Oklahoma on Oct. 1. (Ron Jenkins / Associated Press)

In this Big 12 encounter, the Horned Frogs bring the best offense in the country (8.33 yards per play directed by quarterback Max Duggan) to Lawrence, Kan., where the Jayhawks are off to their best start since 2009. And it is only the second time in 14 years that Kansas is 2-0 in conference play. Last week, Kansas escaped with a 14-11 win over Iowa State when the Cyclones missed a field goal that would have tied the score. Texas Christian is favored by 6½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. FS1, Fox Sports app

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) at No. 25 Louisiana State (4-1)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, right, fights off New Mexico safety AJ Haulcy during a game on Sept. 24. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

The Tigers scrambling quarterback Jayden Daniels will be the focus of the Volunteers defense in this Southeastern Conference matchup. Tennessee managed to hold off Florida 38-33 in its last game despite Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson passing for a career-high 453 yards and four touchdowns. Richardson also ran for 62 yards, and Daniels poses a similar threat for the Vols defense. LSU has won five in a row in the series dating back to 2005. Tennessee is favored by 2½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. ESPN. ESPN+

No. 11 Utah (4-1) at No. 18 UCLA (5-0)

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising stiff arms Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin during a game on Oct. 1. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

UCLA’s defense faces its second straight challenge from a Pac-12 quarterback when former Newbury Park High star Cameron Rising and the defending conference champion Utah Utes visit the Rose Bowl. Rising passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in a one-sided win over Oregon State last week while Dorian Thompson-Robinson outplayed Washington’s southpaw slinger Michael Penix Jr. in the Bruins’ impressive 40-32 win over the ranked Huskies that opened the door for their own ranking in the Top 25. Utah is favored by 4 points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports app

Story continues

Washington State (4-1) at No. 6 USC (5-0)

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward passes against Idaho on Sept. 3. (Young Kwak / Associated Press)

USC rebounded from a close call at Oregon State when quarterback Caleb Williams turned into a one-man offense against Arizona State last Saturday at the Coliseum. In their four wins, Washington State has given up an average of 10 points, but in a loss to Oregon they gave up 44. Quarterback Cameron Ward passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-9 win against California. Last season, USC easily won at Pullman, Wash., 45-14. USC is favored by 12½ points.

How to watch: 4:30 p.m. Fox. Fox Sports app

Notre Dame (2-2) vs. No. 16 Brigham Young (4-1) at Las Vegas

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall looks to pass against Utah State on Sept. 29. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

College football’s top two independent teams meet in a Shamrock Series game in Las Vegas with the Fighting Irish looking to impress poll voters for an entry back into the Top 25. After an 0-2 start, quarterback Drew Pyne has steadied the Notre Dame offense in wins against California and North Carolina. BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has passed for at least 250 years in nine straight games, including 274 in the latest win over Utah State. It will be the ninth time the teams have played, and Notre Dame holds a 6-2 lead in the series. Notre Dame is favored by 3½ points.

How to watch: 4:30 p.m. NBC, Peacock

Texas A&M (3-2) at No. 1 Alabama (5-0)

Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field before a win over Arkansas on Oct. 1. (Michael Woods / Associated Press)

The Aggies will likely need more than the support of the 12th Man when they play the No. 1 Crimson Tide in a Southeastern Conference game at Tuscaloosa, Ala. Texas A&M committed four turnovers — three in the Red Zone — in a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State last week. Alabama has uncertainty at quarterback because Bryce Young is day-to-day with a shoulder sprain, which he sustained in the second quarter against Arkansas. Jalen Milroe was a satisfactory replacement, and Young’s availability will be determined before the game. Alabama is favored by 23½ points.

How to watch: 5 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.