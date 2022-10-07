College football Week 6 picks: Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee stay unbeaten

CFB Week 6 ATS picks: Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee stay unbeaten originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's the best time of the year.

Fall is here, the leaves are turning color, pumpkin-flavored food is everywhere and college football is getting more and more exciting each week.

We started the year with a fake $1000 budget and have made 16 picks against the spread in five weeks. After going 0-3 in Week 4, we bounced back with a 2-1 record in Week 5. Our budget now sits at $1,225 entering Saturday.

Here are our three picks for Week 6 (All spreads via PointsBet).

Season record: 9-7

No. 5 Clemson at Boston College

Wager: $50

Pick: Clemson -20.5

Clemson comes to Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., for the first time since 2019 when Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to a 27-7 victory. The Tigers earned an impressive 30-20 win over then-No. 10 ranked North Carolina State at home last week. Clemson is actually coming off what might be its toughest stretch of the regular season with wins over ranked Wake Forest and N.C. State teams.

There's the potential for a letdown with Clemson here, especially considering BC has played the Tigers tough in the last two meetings, including a 19-13 loss at Clemson last season. But the Eagles just aren't a very good football team. Boston College's two wins have come against an FCS Maine squad and an average Louisville team (34-33 last week). Boston College is giving up 28.6 points per game -- tied for the third-most among ACC schools. BC also is converting just 31.3 percent of its third downs -- the second-worst rate among ACC teams.

Clemson has won 10 consecutive games versus Boston College. The Eagles are 1-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last seven games and 1-4 ATS in their last five home matchups.

The Tigers will maintain their unbeaten record with an easy win over the Eagles.

USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU

Wager: $50

Pick: Tennessee -3

Tennessee hasn't been ranked this high in a while, and its impressive run won't stop this week against LSU. Baton Rouge is a tough place to play, but Tennessee is just a better team on both sides of the ball.

The Volunteers offense is arguably the best in the nation. This unit is averaging 559.3 yards per game, which leads the country. Tennessee also ranks tied for second in points scored per game (48.5) and tied for first in passing yards per game (365.8). Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker is among the top Heisman Trophy candidates. He's completing 71.1 percent of his passes for 1,193 yards with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Hooker has played very well against Tennessee's two-best opponents so far -- Florida and Pittsburgh -- and there's no reason to think he'll fail to impress against the Tigers.

The Volunteers will earn their first win against LSU since 2005 and set up a top 10 showdown versus No. 1 Alabama in Week 7.

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia

Wager: $50

Pick: Georgia -29.5

Georgia was nearly upset on the road against Missouri last week. The Bulldogs didn't take a lead until 56 minutes into the game. You can bet Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was tough on his players all week, so we should see a fired up and more focused Bulldogs team Saturday against Auburn.

Georgia is 7-0 ATS in its last seven home games versus Auburn and 5-0 ATS in their last five games against the Tigers overall. Auburn is 1-5 ATS in its last six games. The Tigers' only wins this season are against Mercer, San Jose State and Missouri (in OT).

The Bulldogs have allowed the fourth-fewest points (10.8) per game of any team in the nation. This is an elite defense that will put the clamps on Auburn en route to a huge win at Sanford Stadium.