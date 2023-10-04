Our college football Week 6 picks: Louisville vs. Notre Dame, Kentucky vs. Georgia, more

Things have never been better for the two biggest college football programs in the Bluegrass State.

Last week, we noted Louisville and Kentucky were 4-0 in the same season for the first time. Make that "5-0 in the same season for the first time" now.

Louisville rallied to win a nail-biter on the road to dispatch N.C. State, and UK flexed its muscles in its most decisive victory over Florida since 1979.

The Courier Journal sports staff doesn't expect both teams will be 6-0 next week, though. All seven staffers picked top-ranked Georgia to beat Kentucky, while only sports editor Natalie Pierre predicted Louisville will hold serve at home and upset Notre Dame.

Here's a look at this week's picks. As is customary, predictions are straight up winners and losers (not against the spread), with rankings based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. All times listed are ET.

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

The picks: Six for Notre Dame, one for Louisville (Pierre)

Notre Dame's last loss to an ACC team was in 2017 against then-No. 7 Miami. Since then, the Fighting Irish have won 30 straight games against ACC opponents, with the victories split evenly between home and road contests (15 apiece). The majority of CJ staffers expect that streak to reach 31 Saturday night. Pierre, however, is picking the Cardinals to pull the upset and start 6-0 for the first time since 2013.

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia

How to watch: 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

The picks: Seven for Georgia

Kentucky hasn't beaten Georgia since 2009. The Courier Journal's sports staff is predicting that drought will continue and extend the Wildcats' losing streak against the Bulldogs to 14 games. The good news for UK: It's coming off its best game of the season and Georgia has looked (somewhat) mortal this fall. Last week at Auburn, the Bulldogs gave up more than 200 rushing yards for the first time since 2018. And through two SEC contests, Georgia's margin of victory is just 8.5; in the past two seasons, both of which ended in national championships, its margin of victory was 25.5 (2022) and 31.9 (2021), respectively.

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

How to watch: 8 p.m. Thursday, ESPNU

The picks: Six for Western Kentucky, one for Louisiana Tech (C.L. Brown)

Louisiana Tech is 2-0 in Conference USA play this season, and 42-13-1 all time against the league's current members. Despite those numbers, six of the seven CJ pickers believe the Hilltoppers will return from Ruston, Louisiana, with a victory. WKU QB Austin Reed and WR Malachi Corley are picking up where they left off in 2022, as Reed already has 1,368 yards and 11 touchdowns in five games. Corley has 331 receiving yards and a pair of scores. They'll face one of the nation's best defenders in Bulldogs safety Myles Heard, who has a team-best 60 tackles (3.5 for loss) and is averaging 10 takedowns per game, which ranks 15th nationally.

How to watch: 1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

The picks: Five for Dayton, two for Morehead State (Lucas Aulbach, Brooks Holton)

This Pioneer Football League clash features two teams searching for their first conference win, with both entering Saturday 0-2. It's a slower-than-expected start for the Flyers, who were picked to finish third (of 11 teams) in the conference; the Eagles were predicted to finish 10th in that same preseason poll. To beat Dayton, Morehead State needs running back James Louis to get going. A preseason all-conference selection, Louis has 90 yards on 40 carries (2.25 yards per attempt) in four games.

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (in Dallas)

How to watch: Noon Saturday, ABC

The picks: Five for Texas, two for Oklahoma (Aulbach, Brown)

2011. That's the last time the Red River Rivalry was a matchup of undefeated teams. Until Saturday, that is. The Longhorns and Sooners are both 5-0. Texas has one of the country's best victories in 2023, toppling Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium to snap the Crimson Tide's 57-game regular-season win streak against nonconference foes, a run that dated back to Nick Saban's first season (2007). The Longhorns also won a battle of unbeatens last week, stomping Kansas 40-14. Oklahoma has yet to face a ranked team, but it has scored 50-plus points three times in five games. After a 49-0 beatdown of the Sooners last season, the Longhorns are looking for back-to-back wins in this series for the first time since 2008 and 2009.

The standings

1 - Natalie Pierre, 23-2 (last week 5-0)

2 - C.L. Brown, 22-3 (last week 5-0)

3 - Ryan Black, 21-4 (last week 5-0)

4 - Lucas Aulbach, 20-5 (last week 4-1)

5 - Alexis Cubit, 19-6 (last week 4-1)

7 (tie) - Jason Frakes, 17-8 (last week 3-2)

7 (tie) - Brooks Holton, 17-8 (last week 3-2)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College football: Louisville vs Notre Dame prediction, UK vs Georgia