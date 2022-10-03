College football Week 6 odds, opening spreads and new AP Top 25 poll

Opening spreads for Week 6 college football games of top 25 ranked teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week 5 of the college football season saw two top 10 teams lose and another nearly get upset on the road against an unranked opponent.

The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs trailed Missouri for 56 minutes Saturday night before finally taking a late fourth-quarter lead and holding on for the win. The near-upset dropped Georgia from No. 1 to No. 2 in the new AP poll.

Alabama reclaimed the top spot with a convincing 23-point win against then-No. 21 ranked Arkansas.

Kentucky lost to Ole Miss on the road, dropping from No. 7 to No. 13 in the poll. The Rebels moved up from No. 14 to No. 9. North Carolina State lost on the road to No. 5 Clemson, but the Wolfpack fell just four spots to No. 14.

Wake Forest made a huge leap in the poll, climbing seven spots after a 31-21 win over previously unbeaten Florida State. The Demon Deacons are 4-1 with their only loss being a double-overtime defeat to Clemson.

The Big 12 has four ranked teams but Oklahoma and Texas -- who play Saturday in the Red River Shootout -- aren't among them. Cincinnati and BYU are future Big 12 teams and also ranked this week.

The SEC has seven ranked teams despite Texas A&M and Arkansas falling out of the top 25.

Here's the latest AP top 25 poll entering Week 6.

AP Poll

Alabama, 5-0 Georgia, 5-0 Ohio State, 5-0 Michigan, 5-0 Clemson, 5-0 USC, 5-0 Oklahoma State, 4-0 Tennessee, 4-0 Ole Miss, 5-0 Penn State, 5-0 Utah, 4-1 Oregon, 4-1 Kentucky, 4-1 North Carolina State, 4-1 Wake Forest, 4-1 BYU, 4-1 TCU, 4-0 UCLA, 5-0 Kansas, 5-0 Kansas State, 4-1 Washington, 4-1 Syracuse, 5-0 Mississippi State, 4-1 Cincinnati, 4-1 LSU, 4-1

Here are the opening spreads for each Week 6 game featuring one or more teams ranked in the top 25, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday, Oct. 8

No. 4 Michigan (-22) at Indiana

No. 8 Tennessee (-2.5) at LSU

No. 17 TCU (-6.5) at No. 19 Kansas

Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State (-6.5)

South Florida at No. 24 Cincinnati (-27.5)

No. 11 Utah (-4) at No. 18 UCLA

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia (-29.5)

No. 3 Ohio State (-25.5) at Michigan State

No. 9 Ole Miss (-18.5) at Vanderbilt

No. 21 Washington (-14) at Arizona State

No. 5 Clemson (-20.5) at Boston College

Army West Point at No. 15 Wake Forest (-17)

Washington State at No. 6 USC (-12)

No. 16 BYU at Notre Dame (-4)

South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky (-10.5)

No. 20 Kansas State (-2) at Iowa State

Florida State at No. 14 North Carolina State (-3.5)

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama (-24)

No. 12 Oregon (-13) at Arizona