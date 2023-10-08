College Football Week 6 - Fitz’s Top Takeaways

Jason Fitz offers up his top takeaways from Week 6 of the 2023 College Football season.

JASON FITZ: The Red River Rivalry was hard to say and easy to watch. Turnovers, fourth down, Wild West play calling, fake punts, this game went full "SNL" Stefon. Look it up, kids. It had everything.

Bert Auburn kicked what Texas fans thought was the game winner. But Dillon Gabriel said, we don't need no stinking timeouts. Flew Oklahoma down the field in just over a minute for the game-winning touchdown. Texas is back to letting us down. I should have made that joke sooner. You see what I did there?

In honor of spooky season, Alabama has gone full Michael Myers. Hear me. Out every time you think they're dead, they're not. They always seem to rise up. They always seem to find a way to kill everybody. And we always end up watching even if the movies aren't all that great. It's a good analogy. Trust me. Alabama gets a win over Texas A&M. And in the process, proves they're still not left for dead.

LSU's defense is left for dead. They don't play any of it. But the good news is neither does Missouri. Ironically, it was a pick 6 for the Tigers that sealed the deal. But let's give a shout out to Jayden Daniels, though. He absolutely destroyed Missouri single handedly.

Maryland and Ohio State played a Vegas game because Vegas seemed to win. It took coaching and quarterback malpractice at the end of the first half to somehow run a play in the middle of the field with no timeouts left preventing Maryland from getting three points at the half that would have given them a first half moneyline win for those that like to dabble. But fear not. Everything's fine for the second half, right? Well, let's look at what happened at the end of the game. A couple of minutes left, blowout game. Ohio State gets the field goal that puts them up by 20. Significant because Ohio State was favored by 19 and 1/2.

Notre Dame on prime time has become a tradition the last few weeks. But lucky for us, this time, we didn't have to stay up late to see how this one goes. The last two went down to the wire. This one didn't. Sam Hartman, turnover machine. Notre Dame couldn't run the football. And Louisville continues to impress with an undefeated season and a butt whooping of the Irish.

And lastly, remember when Georgia needed to put four quarters of quality football together and Kentucky was undefeated, well, that all changed in one game. Georgia hoops up on the Wildcats cementing their spot at the top of the rankings.