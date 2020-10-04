College football Week 5 winners and losers: The 4 teams that have separated themselves from the pack

A 2020 college football season we weren’t sure would take place is just a few weeks old and there are four College Football Playoff contenders that appear to have already begun to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. We thought Oklahoma might find itself in this echelon of teams, but, well, things have not gone well for the Sooners.

Alabama

Alabama missed the CFP for the first time in the format’s existence in 2019. It’s hard to envision a scenario where that happens again in 2020.

Alabama, now 2-0, has the best collection of offensive weapons in the country. In Saturday’s 52-24 win over Texas A&M, those weapons were on full display. Mac Jones carved up the Aggies defense for 435 passing yards and one of the Alabama receivers that isn’t a household name led the way. Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith had strong games, too, but when your defense has to account for those two, it leaves an emerging redshirt freshman like John Metchie III room to thrive. Metchie caught five passes for 181 yards and touchdowns of 78 and 63 yards.

Not to mention, Alabama didn’t even get much from its ground attack. Once that part of the offense gets rolling, it’s hard to envision anybody stopping the Tide.

Clemson

Clemson has won 32 consecutive regular-season games, and that streak does not appear to be on the verge of ending any time soon. The Tigers improved to 3-0 with a ho-hum 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday night. Clemson probably wasn’t as sharp as Dabo Swinney would like, but when your roster is that much more talented than the opposition it’s easy to cruise to comfortable wins.

Trevor Lawrence is the future No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and put his ridiculous skill set on display yet again. Lawrence threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including this beauty to Amari Rodgers.

The ACC switching to a non-divisional format for 2020 — one that includes the addition of Notre Dame — could make things more difficult for Clemson. No. 8 Miami, with a revitalized offense led by Houston transfer D’Eriq King at quarterback, comes to town next week. A trip to Notre Dame, now ranked No. 5, also looms on Nov. 7.

But for now, Clemson is in a league of its own in the ACC.

Georgia

Georgia could have the best defense in the country. That unit was on display against Auburn on Saturday night and was absolutely dominant in a 27-6 win. The Bulldogs overwhelmed Auburn’s offensive line all night and made things extremely difficult for Bo Nix. In the end, Auburn was held out of the end zone and barely gained more than 200 yards.

With Stetson Bennett’s performance over the last six quarters, the quarterback position is less of a concern than it was a week ago for Georgia. It may be understating the work Bennett did on Saturday to label him a game manager, but when you have that much talent around you, you don’t need to be spectacular. Make the throws that need to be made and avoid turnovers. As long as he does that, Georgia will contend for a College Football Playoff berth.

Florida

The SEC East has been the afterthought to its divisional counterpart for years, but its top two teams may rival the competition Alabama will encounter in the West in 2020.

That second team in the East, of course, is Florida. How could you watch the work of Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and company over the last two weeks and not think the Gators are among the nation’s elite? Trask has thrown for 684 yards and 10 touchdowns through two games, and Pitts, the nation’s top tight end, has accounted for six of those scores. In all, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Pitts has 12 catches for 227 yards and those six touchdowns.

Sure, UF’s first two opponents — Ole Miss and South Carolina — have not been the SEC’s elite, but the Gators are going to duke it out for that division crown until squaring off on Nov. 7.

Other contenders

Miami (3-0): The hire of Rhett Lashlee has helped Miami transform from a laughingstock late in 2019 to one of the ACC’s top teams. The Hurricanes are off to a sizzling start, including a 52-10 win over rival Florida State. But FSU is way down, and Louisville has been rather unimpressive. With the program’s recent track record, it’s hard to totally buy in on Miami just yet.

