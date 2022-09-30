College football Week 5 picks: Clemson on upset alert vs. North Carolina State

CFB Week 5 ATS picks: Clemson on upset alert vs. North Carolina State originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season is highlighted by a bunch of fantastic conference games, especially in the Pac-12 and the SEC.

We started the year with a fake $1000 budget and have made 13 picks against the spread in three weeks. After hyping up our 7-3 record through Week 3, we were humbled in Week 4 with a 0-3 record. Our budget now sits at $1,175 entering Saturday.

Here are our three picks for Week 5 (All spreads via PointsBet).

Season record: 7-6

No. 15 Washington at UCLA

Wager: $50

Pick: UCLA +3

Before we get to Saturday's games, there's a matchup between two 4-0 Pac-12 teams. The Bruins are 4-0 for the first time since 2015 and the Huskies are their first ranked opponent of the season.

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games and 5-1 ATS in its last six games versus Washington. The Bruins also are a very good home team. They bring a five-game home win streak into Saturday, as well as an 8-1 record in their last nine home games against the Huskies. UCLA also is 14-5 in its last 19 games in this Pac-12 rivalry.

The Bruins will be in good shape if they can jump out to an early lead and use their excellent rushing attack -- conference-leading 220 yards per game -- to control the clock and keep the Huskies' high-powered offense off the field.

UCLA rides the momentum of the home crowd to a huge win.

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon

Wager: $50

Pick: Oregon -17

The Ducks have rebounded nicely from an embarrassing Week 1 defeat to No. 1 ranked Georgia. Oregon beat Eastern Washington 70-14, upset a ranked BYU team 41-20 on the road and beat Washington State 44-41 last week.

The Ducks have a potent and well-balanced offense. They rank No. 3 among Pac-12 schools in passing yards and No. 3 in rushing yards. They also are averaging 39.5 points scored. Stanford, meanwhile, has played horrific defense this season, allowing 30.3 points and 400.3 yards per game. The Cardinals also are 0-10 ATS and 1-9 overall in their last 10 games. Stanford is 0-8 ATS in its last eight games versus Pac-12 opponents, too.

Remember that Oregon will have revenge on its mind after losing to Stanford as the No. 3 ranked team last season. That should be a powerful motivator for the Ducks.

No. 10 North Carolina State at No. 5 Clemson

Wager: $50

Pick: NC State +7

Clemson survived an upset against then-No. 21 Wake Forest on the road last week with a 51-45 victory in double overtime. That result dropped the Tigers to 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games. The Demon Deacons are the only good team the Tigers have played this season, and this weekend's matchup is going to be even tougher.

North Carolina State is on a roll. The Wolfpack are 4-0 with an average margin of victory of 24 points. N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary is having another fantastic season with 890 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions through four weeks. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman picked apart the Clemson pass defense for 339 yards and six touchdowns last week. Leary, who is a better player than Hartman, should have similar success. The Tigers rank 13th among the 14 ACC schools in passing yards allowed per game and 11th in opposing QB rating.

Clemson deserves to be the betting favorite at home. But this should be another close game for the Tigers and it wouldn't be surprising at all if the Wolfpack take this one to the end. N.C. State getting seven points is an easy call.