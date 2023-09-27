Our college football Week 5 picks: Louisville vs. NC State, Kentucky vs. Florida and more

The Louisville and Kentucky football teams are 4-0 in the same season for the first time in history, according to UK statistician Corey Price. But The Courier Journal sports staff is split on whether the teams reach 5-0.

Jason Frakes is the lone soul to pick against the Cardinals this week, while the staff is far more divided on the Wildcats' home matchup against a ranked Florida squad. Elsewhere, every member of the staff expects Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky to have happy weekends.

Here's a breakdown of this week's picks. As always, predictions are straight up winners and losers (not against the spread), with rankings based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. All times listed are ET.

Louisville at N.C. State

How to watch: 7 p.m. Friday, ESPN

The picks: Six for Louisville, one for N.C. State (Frakes)

The Wolfpack has lost only six games at home in the past five years. That didn't stop six of the CJ's seven staffers from picking U of L, though. Frakes rides with the Wolfpack as it seeks to improve to 2-0 in ACC play after defeating Virginia last week on a last-second field goal.

No. 23 Florida at Kentucky

How to watch: Noon Saturday, ESPN

The picks: Four for Kentucky, three for Florida (Alexis Cubit, Frakes, Brooks Holton)

The Wildcats were 4-0 last season before losing at Ole Miss. UK aims to do one better this time. To do so, it will have to defeat Florida for the third straight season; that has happened only once since the end of World War II (a four-game win streak from 1948 through 1951). While the Gators haven't been dominant offensively, they feature the SEC's best defense in terms of yards allowed, giving up 244.8 per game.

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS Sports Network

The picks: Seven for Western Kentucky

Not a single CJ staffer has any hope for the Blue Raiders (1-3) in a midweek game against the Hilltoppers in Bowling Green. Though WKU is only 2-2 this season, its two losses are to a top-10 Ohio State squad and a three-point setback on the road last week at Troy. Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed, who leads Conference USA in passing yards per game (267.8), could have a field day against a Blue Raiders defense that ranks last in the league in pass efficiency defense (163.11).

Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama

How to watch: 7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

The picks: Seven for Eastern Kentucky

After starting 0-3, EKU notched its first victory of the season last week, defeating Southeast Missouri State 41-38. North Alabama is 2-3, alternating losses and wins; it lost to Mercer in its opener, bounced back to defeat Chattanooga, fell to Tarleton State, topped Tennessee Tech, then lost to UT Martin last week. This game pits the preseason pick to win the United Athletic Conference (EKU) against the school predicted to finish last in the nine-team league (North Alabama).

Cincinnati at BYU

How to watch: 10:15 p.m. Friday, ESPN

The picks: Five for BYU, two for Cincinnati (Lucas Aulbach, Holton)

Five of the seven pickers are prognosticating first-year Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield will be 0-2 in the Big 12 come Saturday morning in the program's maiden campaign in its new conference. After defeating EKU and Pittsburgh for a 2-0 start, the Bearcats have dropped back-to-back outings (Miami of Ohio in overtime, then last week against Oklahoma). The Cougars, who also are in their first year in the Big 12, have defeated the Bearcats in both previous meetings (2015 and 2016). BYU is 6-4 in Friday night regular-season games during Kalani Sitake's tenure as coach, which began in 2016.

The standings

1 - Natalie Pierre, 18-2 (last week 4-1)

2 - C.L. Brown, 17-3 (last week 4-1)

3 (tie) - Lucas Aulbach, 16-4 (last week 4-1)

3 (tie) - Ryan Black, 16-4 (last week 4-1)

5 - Alexis Cubit, 15-5 (last week 3-2)

7 (tie) - Jason Frakes, 14-6 (last week 3-2)

7 (tie) - Brooks Holton, 14-6 (last week 3-2)

