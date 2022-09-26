College football Week 5 odds, opening spreads and new AP Top 25 poll

Opening spreads for Week 5 college football games of top 25 ranked teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The new AP top 25 college football poll has been released, and similar to last week, there was plenty of movement in the bottom half of the ranking.

The biggest riser was Texas A&M, who defeated previously No. 10 ranked Arkansas 23-21 on a neutral field in Dallas. The Aggies moved up from No. 23 to No. 17. Tennessee moved up three spots from No. 11 to No. 8 after beating previously No. 20 ranked Florida at home.

The SEC has seven teams in the latest poll, including four in the top eight.

Oklahoma dropped the most of any team still ranked. The Sooners lost 41-34 at home to Kansas State and fell from No. 6 to No. 18. Arkansas dropped 10 spots to No. 20 following its defeat to Texas A&M.

Miami FL dropped out of the top 25 with an embarrassing 45-31 loss to unranked Middle Tennessee.

Here's the new AP top 25 poll entering Week 5.

Georgia, 4-0 Alabama, 4-0 Ohio State, 4-0 Michigan, 4-0 Clemson, 4-0 USC, 4-0 Kentucky, 4-0 Tennessee, 4-0 Oklahoma State, 3-0 North Carolina State, 4-0 Penn State, 4-0 Utah, 3-1 Oregon, 3-1 Ole Miss, 4-0 Washington, 4-0 Baylor, 3-1 Texas A&M, 3-1 Oklahoma, 3-1 BYU, 3-1 Arkansas, 3-1 Minnesota, 4-0 Wake Forest, 3-1 Florida State, 4-0 Pittsburgh, 3-1 Kansas State, 3-1

Here are the opening spreads for every Week 5 game featuring at least one team in the latest AP poll (betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook).

Thursday, Sept. 29

Utah State at No. 19 BYU (-24)

Saturday, Oct. 1