College football Week 5 live updates: Scores, highlights as Deion and Colorado face USC

Week 5 of the college football season is upon us with some big matchups as the calendar gets set to flip to October, with three matchups Saturday featuring teams in the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Looking for Week 5 picks? We got you covered here. And a complete college football TV schedule? Yep, that’s right here.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the day. Follow along here!

College football schedule, Top 25

Here are the kickoff times and TV info for Top 25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

College football picks Week 5

The Week 5 schedule for the top 25 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll isn’t quite as laden as last week’s buffet table. But even though six ranked teams have an open date, there are still plenty of tasty dishes for our expert prognosticators to nosh on, including a couple of traditional basketball schools looking to shake up the status quo on the gridiron.

The headliner is No. 13 Notre Dame, looking to bounce back from the Ohio State heartbreaker, facing a trip to No. 16 Duke. Over in the Big 12, No. 24 Kansas puts its perfect record and newly acquired poll position on the line at No. 5 Texas. The SEC West clash between No. 12 LSU and No. 20 Mississippi is another big one on the schedule.

How do our staffers see those games unfolding, and where else might potential upsets occur as conference play heats up? Have a look.

College football Week 5 odds, betting info

The top college football betting apps favor 12-ranked LSU in their SEC showdown with No. 20 Ole Miss. The Tigers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Rebels, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering College football betting promos in 2023.

Elsewhere, No. 6 USC is favored to win big over Deion Sanders and unranked Colorado. Can the Buffaloes pull off the upset in Boulder?

In the primetime slot, oddsmakers expect No. 13 Notre Dame to pull out a win over 16-ranked Duke. The Fighting Irish are favored by 5.5 points on the road. Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman boasts some of the best betting odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy in 2023.

Not interested in these games? Our college football betting guide can help you get started. If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

No. 6 Southern California at Colorado: Time, TV channel for Big 12 matchup

Time/TV: Saturday, noon ET, Fox.

Why watch: Last week’s trip to Oregon proved to be something of a reality check for the upstart Buffaloes. They might be in for another against the Trojans, but USC didn’t exactly dominate in its first road game of the season last week at Arizona State. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders should have somewhat more time to breathe this week, though USC is averaging four sacks a game. On the other side, Trojans QB Caleb Williams has enjoyed excellent protection, which has helped him produce 15 scoring tosses without a pick to date. The Colorado special teams must also beware of Trojans’ freshman sensation Zachariah Branch, who has brought a punt and a kickoff to the house in addition to a pair of TD receptions.

Why it could disappoint: We should know right away if it will. If the Buffaloes able to match scores early, things could get interesting in the second half. But if the Trojans can build a cushion, it could get away from Colorado as the USC defense will be free to blitz often.

Deion Sanders bringing big bucks to Colorado

Colorado athletic director Rick George gave a surprising answer last year when asked how he came up with enough money to pay for his new football coach, Deion Sanders.

“We don’t have the money yet,” George told reporters then. “But I know we’ll have it.”

Ten months later, it turns out the university found the money. And it wasn’t hiding under the cushions of the sofa. It came instead from a return on investment with Sanders that has become shocking in scop.

Colorado is set to pay Sanders over five years through 2027, according to his contract with the university: $29.5 million, including $5.5 million this year.

The estimated return value on that investment just one month into his first season? $280 million.

Read Brent Schrotenboer’s full story here.

No. 23 Florida at Kentucky: Time, TV for SEC showdown

Time/TV: Saturday, noon ET, ESPN.

Why watch: With conference play now in full swing, it’s time to find out if there are any true challengers to Georgia in the SEC East. The Gators and Wildcats square off in hopes of keeping their league records clean. The Gators followed their big win against Tennessee with a lackluster victory against Charlotte. QB Graham Mertz and the rest of the offense will have to be much sharper on the road this week. That might not be easy against LB Trevin Wallace and the Wildcats, who are limiting opponents to just 15.5 points a game. Kentucky QB Devin Leary has been somewhat generous with the ball at times, but he might have to keep taking chances against LB Shemar James and the Gators’ defense that allows less than five yards per snap.

Why it could disappoint: In truth, neither team really has the fire power to make this an offensive show. But while there might be long stretches of little happening of note on the field, there should at least be second-half drama.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 5 live updates: Top 25 scores, highlights, predictions