College Football Week 5 - Fitz’s Top Takeaways

Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 4 lineup ready for victory.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. to discuss a few teams that make them want to toss their cookies, call on some people that need to step up their game in Week 3 of the NFL season and decide what's overrated, properly rated or underrated after two weeks of NFL football.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Through five weeks of the college football season, the national championship picture feels wide open.
Follow the action all day Saturday as we keep you updated on Week 5 action.
The Marlins, Blue Jays, Rangers, Diamondbacks and Astros clinched their tickets to the postseason on Saturday, as the playoff picture is almost complete.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
The AL West title is up for grabs on Sunday.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
The Buffaloes scored 27 points in the second half but it wasn't enough.
Bautista recorded 33 saves in 56 appearances for the AL East champion Orioles this season.
The ref allegedly ejected the player afterward.
No. 1 Georgia needed another second-half comeback and a heroic effort from tight end Brock Bowers to avoid its first loss in nearly two years.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
Chandler Jones' release comes after a turbulent week that saw him arrested for allegedly violating a protective order.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Many of the biggest brands in the sport face intriguing road tests this week. Could that be a recipe for some upsets?
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.