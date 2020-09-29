College football Week 5 betting primer: What's the best play in Texas A&M vs. Alabama?

After three straight winning weeks to start the college football season, I went 2-3 in Week 4 — my first sub-.500 offering of the year. Week 4 may have been a week where I went a little heavy on the trends in making my plays, instead of trusting what I have absorbed about these teams so far in 2020.

Let’s see if I can correct that in Week 5, where the board at MGM looks plentiful yet again even though there aren’t quite as many marquee matchups. I’m still at a respectable 10-8 on the year, and I had to chop a few plays I like to narrow things down to six picks for the week. Let’s go!

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

TCU at No. 9 Texas

Time: Noon | TV: FOX | Line: Texas -13 | Total: 63.5

Texas may have scored 63 points in an overtime win over Texas Tech, but I was a little underwhelmed by what I saw from the UT offense. Sam Ehlinger only threw for 262 yards on 40 attempts while the team’s running backs averaged just 4.5 yards per rush against a terrible TTU defense. TCU gave up a few chunk plays on the ground against Iowa State, and I expect Gary Patterson to tighten things up in his team’s second game. I was also encouraged by what I saw from the TCU offense once Max Duggan was in at QB. TCU is traditionally strong as an underdog, too, going 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games as a road dog.

Pick: TCU +13

NC State at No. 24 Pittsburgh

Time: Noon | TV: ACCN | Line: Pitt -14 | Total: 47.5

As I wrote on Monday, Pitt is off to a 3-0 start and may have one of the best defenses in the country. In a 23-20 win over Louisville last week, the Panthers limited a high-powered UL offense to just 223 yards, including only 107 passing yards. The Pitt defense also registered seven sacks and three interceptions in the win. That should be a really scary prospect for an NC State team that just allowed six sacks and threw two interceptions in a 45-24 loss to a depleted Virginia Tech team.

I expect NC State to make a move at QB from Bailey Hockman to Devin Leary, but that shouldn’t make too much of a difference against this Pitt defense. I’m tempted to take Pitt and the points, but Pitt’s offense has underwhelmed so far. The under feels like a safer play.

Pick: Under 47.5

No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -16.5 | Total: 52.5

This pick is more about what I saw from the Texas A&M offense last week more than anything. The Aggies mustered only 17 points against Vanderbilt, and did so while playing at an alarmingly slow pace. A&M ran just 55 plays in the 17-12 win. Again, this was against Vanderbilt. A&M had a significant talent edge, yet seemed content to slowly trudge up the field on offense. A&M popped a few explosive runs, but Kellen Mond had just 189 passing yards. A&M’s leading receiver had 40 yards. Maybe this approach will help keep things somewhat close against Alabama. If anything, it should keep things somewhat low-scoring.

Pick: Under 52.5

No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: UNC -13.5 | Total: 54.5

The fact that Boston College barely needed a miraculous rally to beat Texas State at home last week showed that BC’s season-opening 26-6 win over Duke was a bit misleading. Duke turned the ball over five times, including four times in the red zone, and BC’s 61-yard touchdown was on a complete coverage bust. I expect North Carolina, after three full weeks between games, to handle the Eagles pretty easily. The under is also worth a look in this one because I don’t expect BC to score many points.

Pick: North Carolina -13.5

