College football Week 4 report card: High marks for flag planting, Skittles break

Welcome to the first edition of the report card in 2021. This is where you will find a more light-hearted look for each weekend in college football and grades are handed out where it's deemed appropriate.

There is no grading on a curve here, so failing marks have zero chance for being reversed and passing ones are handed out less frequently. (Emails and complaint tweets will be deleted).

So here is Week 4 analysis of how fans, teams, players and coaches fared.

Go somewhere else with the flag planting

SMU went into Fort Worth and beat TCU 42-34 to retain the Iron Skillet. But after the game SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice got bold and sprinted out to midfield to plant the Mustang flag on the TCU logo. But he was met by dozens of TCU players who quickly told him to exit stage left.

As soon as the TCU players made their way to locker room, SMU cornerback Brandon Crossley brought the flag back and planted it on the logo.

SMU left with the victory but also with a broken flag after it was thrown across the field. While the Horned Frogs couldn't defend the home turf during the game, they made sure they weren't embarrassed after the final gun. High scores all around.

Lose the game, break the flag: B

The strange staying power of 'Jump Around'

Like clockwork, the folks in charge of music at Soldier Field in Chicago broke out "Jump Around" before the 4th quarter to appease Wisconsin fans as they took on Notre Dame. There is nothing wrong with tradition and getting fans hype, but there is nothing worse than watching a bunch of uncoordinated coeds jump off-beat, all while their school lines the pockets of '90s rap group House of Pain. Notre Dame jumped back to South Bend after scoring 31 points in the 4th quarter en route to a dominant 41-13 victory. Mediocre grade for a mediocre tradition.

Pack it up, please pack it in: C-

Snack break

There is no doubt that officiating football games is a tough job. You have to be the police of everything on the field and on the sidelines. You have run and blow your whistle (sometimes simultaneously) and pull piles of large human beings away from each other after almost every play. As flawed as they are, officials sometimes need a break, or a snack during their 3-4 hour shift.

Well, an official during the Louisville-Florida State matchup did just that, living his best Marshawn Lynch life and breaking out a pack of Skittles when he had a few seconds between snaps. Gummy bears would have been a better choice here, but popping Skittles when the mood arises is a nice alternative and the ref earns high marks for being hungry and not giving a damn.

Sugar rush during football game: A+++

NIL theft

It's great that college athletes can make some coin off their name, image and likeness and build their brand in the process. But what happens when you start giving money away for the sake of it before netting any tangible returns. If companies want to pay players simply by existing as an athlete, that's their business.

On Saturday, two head-scratching deals came to the forefront. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz struck a deal with Panini before the season. Mertz even went so far as to trademark his name (smart move) and create a logo that will appear on apparel to be sold. Mertz's stats so far this season: 1 touchdown, 6 interceptions, including two pick-sixes against the Irish.

Clemson's offensive struggles have been well-documented, no need to pile on there. Some have been due to quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who received a major NIL deal with Dr Pepper before the season after starting all of two games. Uiagalelei also has deal with Candy Digital and restaurant chain Bojangles. The Tigers are now on the outside looking in at the CFP after losing to NC State 27-21 in two overtimes. Fansville can't be happy about this one.

This grade stands only because it's the season's first month and all have ample opportunity to get better.

NIL companies thought process: Incomplete, chance for makeup later

No first-play jitters

Penn State decided to get things out of the way and score on their first offensive snap. Jahan Dotson caught a 52-yard touchdown from Sean Clifford to put the Nittany Lions up early against Villanova. Alabama did it too, except they made a house call on the game's opening kickoff against Southern Miss. Setting the tone early against clearly weakened opponents is more than tolerated. This one is graded on a pass or fail level.

Procrastination not welcome here: Pass

Special mention

This week’s special mention goes to Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford. While his team was not successful on Saturday, as the Red Raiders were blown out by Texas, Bradford earns a mention here for what he did over the pandemic which is highlighted in this article in Texas Monthly. Bradford interned with the Texas Tech Police Department, even though he got pushback from family and friends.

“What I learned is that most cops are great people if you interact with them. I wish everybody else in the world could see what I see and hear what I’m hearing when I’m talking to these officers,” Bradford said to Texas Monthly.

An essay he wrote last year also deserves a read.

