Our college football Week 4 picks: Boston College at Louisville, UK at Vanderbilt and more

Let's put a spoiler up top — all seven members of our Courier Journal sports crew expect Louisville and Kentucky to remain unbeaten past this weekend. But what happens after that is anyone's guess.

We're taking the Cardinals over Boston College on Saturday, and we expect the Wildcats to take care of business in Nashville against Vanderbilt. But after Western Kentucky's drubbing in Columbus against No. 4 Ohio State, we're a little split over the Hilltoppers' showdown with Troy — and over the Buckeyes' prime-time clash at Notre Dame.

Courier Journal staff picks for Week 4 of the college football season.

Here's who we're picking in some of Saturday's notable games. As usual, picks are based on winners and losers on the field, not point spreads, and weekly rankings are based on the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll.

Boston College at Louisville

Louisville's Jamari Thrash had plenty to celebrate vs. Indiana. The Cardinals take on Boston College this weekend.

How to watch: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network

The picks: Seven for Louisville.

Our esteemed colleague and competitor C.L. Brown told us not to overlook Boston College, and he makes some valid points. The Cardinals are unbeaten but haven't been perfect on the field this season. Still, with Louisville an early two-touchdown favorite and back home at L&N Stadium, we're all rolling with the Cardinals.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

UK running back Ray Davis lit up Akron last weekend and will face his old team Saturday at Vanderbilt.

How to watch: Noon Saturday, SEC Network

The picks: Seven for Kentucky

Vanderbilt pulled the upset over UK last season, as Kentucky fans undoubtedly remember. But running back Ray Davis, who led the way for the Commodores with 129 rushing yards and a score, is wearing blue this time. We'll take Kentucky, which has its own issues but looked good in Saturday's blowout over Akron.

WKU at Troy

WKU defensive end Deante McCray (95) and the Hilltoppers face Troy this weekend after struggling Saturday at Ohio State.

How to watch: Noon Saturday, ESPNU

The picks: Five for WKU, two for Troy (Brown, Natalie Pierre)

It'll take more than a 63-10 loss to Ohio State for most of our crew to jump off the Western Kentucky bandwagon. Troy's losses are to then-No. 15 Kansas State and a good James Madison team, though — there's a reason the Trojans are favored. We should learn a lot about the Hilltoppers on Saturday.

Southeast Missouri State at EKU

Eastern Kentucky and quarterback Parker McKinney will take on SEMO this weekend.

How to watch: 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

The picks: Five for EKU, two for SEMO (Jason Frakes, Brooks Holton)

The Colonels are 0-3, but they weren't blown out in their loss to Kentucky and were a missed field goal from taking Western Carolina to overtime in last weekend's 27-24 defeat. Eastern Kentucky defeated SEMO last season, and the Redhawks finished that season 9-3 — it's shaping up for a good game in Richmond.

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame

Notre Dame and quarterback Sam Hartman will play in prime time this weekend against Ohio State.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC

The picks: Four for Ohio State, three for Notre Dame (Brown, Alexis Cubit, Pierre)

In a Saturday full of big college football games, this one may be the biggest. Both teams are undefeated and have scored at will this season, with veteran quarterback Sam Hartman leading the Fighting Irish against Ohio State and star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Both of these teams look like College Football Playoff contenders.

The standings

1 - Natalie Pierre, 14-1 (last week 4-1)

2 - C.L. Brown, 13-2 (last week 3-2)

3 (tie) - Lucas Aulbach, 12-3 (last week 4-1)

3 (tie) - Ryan Black, 12-3 (last week 3-2)

3 (tie) - Alexis Cubit, 12-3 (last week 5-0)

6 (tie) - Jason Frakes, 11-4 (last week 3-2)

6 (tie) - Brooks Holton, 11-4 (last week 4-1)

