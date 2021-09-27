College football Week 4 overreactions: Texas Longhorns have their QB. Arkansas is a playoff contender.

It's easy to get too high or too low after each week's results in college football. Such is the nature of the sport that breeds emotional responses based on what happens positively or negatively every Saturday.

That's why we're here. A step back from the action can provide perspective that rightfully will temper some of the misplaced enthusiasm from positive performances and lift up those feeling down in the dumps after negative results.

Week 4 had plenty of examples on both sides of the coin. Here are the five biggest overreactions from the action:

Texas has found its quarterback

The first big decision for Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was sorting out the quarterback replacement for Sam Ehlinger. Sarkisian had little to on when deciding on either Casey Thompson or Hudson Card except offseason practices and an impressive half by Thompson in the Alamo Bowl.

Sarkisian went with Card, a redshirt freshman seen as the future of the program. That future didn't last two full games as Card was benched in the second half of a loss to Arkansas. Thompson has been the man against Rice and Texas Tech, and Texas has rolled up 128 points and 1,259 yards. Seems like all is well. Except you really can't form an opinion of a quarterback when the opponent is easily dominated. Thompson may end up being the answer. We just won't know until next month when Texas faces Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

(Insert team name here) will win the ACC

This may seem funny, but the lack of an elite team is no joking matter for the Atlantic Coast Conference. Having made every College Football Playoff since the system started in 2014, the league is going to need some magic to make the field this year.

Boston College and Wake Forest are the lone unbeatens. The teams with one loss are Virginia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Duke. Meanwhile, the two preseason favorites - Clemson and North Carolina - already have two losses. Where the races in the Atlantic and Coastal go is anyone's guess. So someone making any statement with certainty should have his or her head examined.

It's time consider Arkansas a playoff contender

Ask again next week after the Razorbacks visit No. 2 Georgia. What Sam Pittman has done in his second season is nothing short of amazing. Full credit for his team's transformation into a physical juggernaut that has overpowered Texas and Texas A&M and led to a 4-0 start. At No. 11, the program is ranked as high as it has been since 2012.

However, these next steps are the most difficult. Facing Georgia is a completely different

Iowa can't keep winning this way

Why not? Yeah, it's not pretty when your defense is shouldering most of the load for your team. But the Hawkeyes have shown winning ugly is working in four victories, including two defeats of ranked teams to start the season, and have established themselves as the clear leaders in the Big Ten West. The numbers Saturday against Colorado State weren't pretty. They managed just 54 yards rushing on 32 carries and trailed at halftime. The defense forced a fumble to set up the tying touchdown and the special teams helped create the go-ahead score and the rest was history.

The formula should continue to work in the rest of the regular season. Among the remaining eight opponents only Maryland, which Iowa faces Friday, ranks in the top 50 of scoring offense. So unless someone solves the riddle of its defense, don't expect Iowa to go anywhere.

USC has hit rock bottom

That would be the obvious takeaway after the Trojans fell to Oregon State in their second Pac-12 loss at home this month. The embarrassment comes two weeks after a defeat to Stanford at the Coliseum that triggered the firing of Clay Helton. The brief ray of sunshine last week that saw quarterback Jaxson Dart come off the bench and lead a rally against Washington State was quickly forgotten with the implosion against the Beavers.

Dart was forced to have surgery during the week, leaving Kedon Slovis to carry the offense and he's been nothing like the Heisman Trophy contender that was expected before the season. With almost all the team goals evaporated and an interim coach in charge, it's fair to wonder if the season just completely falls apart as players focus on personal aims with several difficult games ahead.

