College football Week 4 live updates: Picks, predictions, odds, complete Top 25 schedule

Third-ranked Florida State faces ACC rival Clemson in Week 4.

The headliner is No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame, the season’s third top-10 showdown. The schools met in last year's opener with the Buckeyes winning a low-scoring affair. This will be only the sixth regular-season meeting between the geographic rivals.

Elsewhere, the Pac-12 farewell tour begins in earnest with three Top 25 matchups, including a big test for coach Deion Sanders’ 19th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes at No. 11 Oregon. Two-defending conference champion No. 10 Utah plays host to No. 25 UCLA. And the remaining two schools committed to the league - No. 15 Oregon State and No. 24 Washington State - face off in a game both programs will want to win to start conference play.

Here are USA TODAY Sports’ expert picks for all of Saturday’s the ranked games.

No. 3 Florida State at No. 23 Clemson: Predictions, picks, how to watch

TIME/TV: Saturday, noon ET, ABC

Why watch: The top matchup of the early window is this pivotal ACC battle. Both these projected contenders have had this date circled from the outset, but the host Tigers now need this win even more in the wake of their Week 1 loss at Duke. The Seminoles haven’t beaten Clemson since 2014 but appear to have the team in place this year to end that streak. FSU QB Jordan Travis had an injury scare but finished the game at Boston College a week ago. The Eagles’ near comeback was concerning, but LB Kalen DeLoach and the Seminoles’ defense should be more dialed in this week. Clemson QB Cade Klubnik has made good use of WR Beaux Collins over the last couple of outings after a night of red-zone frustration in the Duke loss. LB Jeremiah Trotter will lead the Tigers’ defense in its bid to keep Travis from finding big-play WRs Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson.

Why it could disappoint: Last week’s near collapse by the Seminoles notwithstanding, it’s difficult to envision Clemson mustering the same sort of comeback given its offensive shortcomings and Klubnik’s tendency to make ill-advised decisions under pressure. If it’s a multi-score difference at halftime, it could be over.

USA TODAY Sports staff picks:

Scooby Axson: Clemson

Jace Evans: Clemson

Paul Myerberg: Clemson

Erick Smith: Florida State

Eddie Timanus: Florida State

Dan Wolken: Florida State

Clemson-Florida State showdown could be ACC’s changing of the guard

All college football rivalries have turning points, and it feels like Clemson-Florida State has arrived at another one of those moments. The question is whether Saturday looks more like 2015 when Clemson finally broke through or 2014 when the wounded incumbent finds just enough to hold on for one more year until the balance of power officially shifts.

“This is Clemson-Florida State at its best right here, for sure,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said this week.

After that night in Tallahassee nine years ago, the two programs went in markedly different directions — Clemson, ultimately, to the top of college football with national titles in 2016 and 2018, while Florida State sunk to mediocrity through the last years of Jimbo Fisher and the mistake of replacing him with Willie Taggart.

For Clemson, that era already seems over. While still a Top 25 program, they were not one of the nation’s elite teams in 2021 or 2022 and began 2023 with a three-touchdown loss at Duke. The decline is evident, and the sample size is no longer small.

Read Dan Wolken’s full story on the Clemson-FSU showdown here.

