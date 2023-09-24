College Football Week 4 - Fitz’s Top Takeaways
Jason Fitz offers up his top takeaways from Week 4 of the 2023 College Football season.
Jason Fitz offers up his top takeaways from Week 4 of the 2023 College Football season.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. to discuss a few teams that make them want to toss their cookies, call on some people that need to step up their game in Week 3 of the NFL season and decide what's overrated, properly rated or underrated after two weeks of NFL football.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 3 lineup ready for victory.
There are a few things we learned as college football's first full slate approaches.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
Week 4 was billed as one of the best college football slates ever. How much did our Top 10 change after a wild day of action?
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Stick with us through this entire epic day of college football action.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Alabama game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
The 27-year-old is still out for the season, but optimism is high for his career.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Turns out money doesn't automatically buy happiness.
It's the third straight week Colorado's game has gotten the most bets of any football game.
The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Cannabis and alcohol could eventually become the same in the eyes of the NCAA.
Aaron Judge is now the first Yankees player ever to record multiple three-home-run games in a single season.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
No player has hit more homers and stolen more bases in a season than Ronald Acuña Jr. has this year.