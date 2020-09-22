College football Week 4 betting primer: What's the best play in Tennessee vs. South Carolina?

We’ve got ACC, Big 12 and SEC conference games on the board at BetMGM this weekend, friends.

While that is a very exciting development on the heels of an offseason where we weren’t sure whether college football would be played at all, it’s still a bit strange trying to size up these teams — SEC teams, especially — with no non-conference games to factor into the decision-making process.

At the same time, I’m hoping my offseason research can provide an advantage before the oddsmakers catch up. It has pretty well worked so far. After last week’s 2-2 mark, my record is 8-5 in this space through three weeks.

Here’s what I like this week.

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

UAB at South Alabama

Time: 7:30 p.m. (Thursday) | TV: ESPN | Line: UAB -7.5 | Total: 47.5

There was no Thursday night game last week, so we might as well get things started early this week. I’ve mentioned it twice already this season, so why not a third time? South Alabama has been a covering machine, so I’m going to keep picking the Jaguars until it backfires.

USA has covered in eight of its last 10 games and is 9-4 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2019 season. That includes a 5-1 mark as a home underdog during that span. USA won outright as a double-digit underdog in its opener against Southern Miss. Two weeks ago, USA closed as a 10.5-point underdog at home against Tulane. It blew a 21-6 lead and lost 27-24, but still comfortably covered the spread. It marked the fifth straight time the Jaguars covered as a double-digit underdog.

Are you sensing a pattern here? This week, the Jaguars are getting 7.5 points against a UAB team that just lost its starting quarterback to a serious shoulder injury. I like it at over a touchdown now, but watch to see if this line grows in the lead-up to kickoff. You could get even more value.

Pick: South Alabama +7.5

Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Time: Noon | TV: ESPN3 | Line: Georgia Tech -8.5 | Total: 52.5

Georgia Tech’s 49-21 loss to UCF last week was a much closer game than the final score may indicate. The Knights scored twice in the final 5:30 of regulation to turn a competitive game into a blowout. The Yellow Jackets won’t face anywhere near that kind of offensive firepower against Syracuse, a team that has given up almost as many sacks as points it has scored through two games.

Syracuse points scored through two weeks: 16

Syracuse sacks allowed through two weeks: 14 — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) September 19, 2020

The Syracuse offense has just been horrible, but the defense has shown some fight. Pitt mustered only 2.9 yards per rush against Syracuse last week, a 21-10 win for the Panthers. I don’t expect Syracuse to beat Georgia Tech on Saturday, and I also don’t expect a blowout, so the under is the play I like most here.

I’ve got several trends to support my line of thinking here. Since Dino Babers was hired in 2016, the under is 8-4 in games where Syracuse is a home underdog, 22-11-1 in games where Syracuse is an underdog, 21-12-1 in Syracuse’s ACC games, 15-9-1 at the Carrier Dome and 32-18-1 in Syracuse games overall.

Pick: Under 52.5

Iowa State at TCU

Time: 1:30 p.m. | TV: FS1 | Line: Iowa State -2.5 | Total: 47.5

I like Iowa State to bounce back from a season-opening home loss to Louisiana. ISU quarterback Brock Purdy played one of the worst games of his career and the Cyclones are 15-7 against the spread after a loss during the Matt Campbell era, dating back to 2016. Iowa State has also been really strong against the spread in Big 12 play under Campbell with a record of 22-13-1.

During that same span (since 2016), TCU is 12-25 against the spread in Big 12 play and 5-20 against the spread at home. Additionally, the Horned Frogs are starting Matt Downing, a former walk-on at Georgia, at quarterback in place of Max Duggan. Duggan recently returned to practice, but missed almost all of preseason practice after a heart condition was detected during the program’s COVID-19 testing.

TCU was supposed to open its season against SMU on Sept. 11, but COVID-19 cases on the TCU team caused the game to be postponed. That’s just another factor against the Horned Frogs.

Pick: Iowa State -2.5

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) struggled in the Cyclones' loss to Louisiana. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) More

Story continues